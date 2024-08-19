Kingswood home, held for 50 years, sells at auction

In the prestigious inner-city suburb of Kingswood in Adelaide, a charming four-bedroom bungalow, owned by the same family for almost 50 years, sold at auction for $1.82 million.

The home at 19 Kyre Avenue, with a sprawling backyard and swimming pool and located just five kilometres from the CBD, attracted three bidders hoping to call the expansive residence on one of Kingswood's most coveted streets their own.

The home in the Adelaide suburb of Kingswood had been held for 50 years by one family. Pic: Supplied

Selling agent Bonnie Whyte from Alexander Real Estate said the home's location, surrounded by some of the city's best schools, was a big drawcard.

"It's been very popular with families," Ms Whyte said.

Following Saturday morning's auction she said the long-time owners of the home were "very happy with the outcome."

The competitive auction was one of 151 auctions in Adelaide last week, only slightly higher than the 150 auctions the previous week, according to CoreLogic.



The property, close to the CBD and on a big block of land, was very popular with families. Pic: Supplied

This time a year ago, 116 homes went to auction across the city.

Clearance rates down

On Sunday, CoreLogic recorded a preliminary auction clearance rate for Adelaide of 83.7 per cent from 92 collected results, compared to 88.9 per cent the previous week, which fell to 81.1 per cent once finalised.



This time a year ago, clearance rates were significantly lower at 74.8 per cent.

Spring approaching

CoreLogic research director, Tim Lawless said he expects the flow of freshly advertised housing stock to pick up across the nation as spring approaches.

"The volume of auctions didn't quite reach the 2,000 mark this week, with 1,995 homes taken under the hammer," he said.

" This was the largest volume of auctions held in a week since the last week of June (2,030) and up 5.5 per cent on last week's volume of auctions.

"The outlook for auctions is for a step up in volume over the coming weeks. Around 2,100 homes are scheduled to go under the hammer next week, rising to around 2,300 the week after," he said.

"More broadly, the count of new listings coming to market has been tracking slightly higher than a year ago, up 2 per cent nationally to be 11.3 per cent above the previous five year average," Mr Lawless said.