Land value only? 1950s Coledale fibro shack's an entry to the northern suburbs

What you need to know about auctions

An old fibro shack on a small block at Coledale represents an entry-level buy into the sought-after northern suburbs of Wollongong.

The property, located at 37 Squires Crescent, Coledale has an auction guide of $1.35 million.

That's well below the current median house value in Coledale, which is $2,164,372, according to Cotality. Also, the suburb's current median unit value is $1,265,268.

Read more: Luxury North Wollongong development's penthouse comes with a $6.93 million price tag

The property, located at 37 Squires Crescent, Coledale has an auction guide of $1.35 million. Picture: Supplied

The three-bedroom home, sitting on 316 square metres, is located about 250 metres from the beach.



The property's marketing describes it as "an incredibly rare opportunity to secure a beachside home in one of the South Coast's most coveted locations".

According to Cotality records, the home was built in 1950 and previously sold in 2010.

Selling agent, Vanessa Denison-Pender from McGrath Thirroul said after a week on the market, there had been strong interest in the property.

She said the buyer interest had included Sydneysiders who viewed it as having weekender and Airbnb potential.



Mrs Denison-Pender said it was a unique opportunity to get into the Coledale market.

The three-bedroom home, sitting on 316 square metres, is located about 250 metres from the beach. Picture: Supplied

"It's a very rustic, cute little cottage, [but] we're not dressing it up as anything other than land value," she said.

"It does have an old fibro shack on it... It needs work. It needs a new roof, it probably needs a new kitchen and bathroom. It needs money to be spent on it.

"But it gets you into Coledale, at an affordable price and in a house, not a townhouse, and within 250 metres of the beach and all the shops.

"It's really about the location - it's essentially a block of land in the village with an old shack on it."



Mrs Denison-Pender said after the current owners bought the home to get into Coledale's market, it now presented the same opportunity for its next owners.



"Coledale is really popular; it has a really laid-back coastal vibe. It's not suburban at all like Thirroul is, by comparison.

"It has a chilled-out vibe about it that people love."



Mrs Denison-Pender said the current owners had built a new house behind this home, where they now planned to live full-time.



According to Cotality records, the home was built in 1950 and previously sold in 2010. Picture: Supplied

The home is due to be auctioned on September 27.



The suburb made headlines earlier this year when a home was snapped up within a week on the market, after the buyers had "really fallen in love" with the area.

The four-bedroom home, located at 9 Rawson Street, Coledale was sold for $2.6 million.

The selling agent, Andrew Hedley of One Agency Kane Downie said at the time there had been pre-market inspections for several interested buyers, one of which quickly bought the home once it was officially listed for sale.

"It was move-in ready, with a good aspect and position," he said. "And the buyers had really fallen in love with the Coledale village as well, the Coledale surf community."

