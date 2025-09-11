'Less choice and more urgency for buyers': Is the Illawarra shifting back to a seller's market?

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The Illawarra is shifting from a brief period of being a buyer's market and back to a seller's market,one expert claims.



This follows revelations that, as the traditional spring selling season kicks in, the number of homes being listed for sale are down throughout the Illawarra.

Meanwhile, the introduction of the First Home Guarantee Scheme and interest rate cuts are also expected to impact the region's market.

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Alan Robinson (inset) recently sold his home at Primbee (pictured). Pictures: Supplied

'You can get a little lost in that'

Traditionally, September 1 marks an increase in 'for sale' signs going up, as the warmer weather brings sellers out of hibernation.



However, sellers have been influenced by other factors besides the new season beginning.

Alan Robinson recently sold his home at Primbee to downsize to a Wollongong property.



"We were keen to sell soonish, but we weren't desperate," he said.

"There is a school of thought that you can get a little caught up in the spring madness, where people just have so many options and there's so many properties.

"You can get a little lost in that."

Alan Robinson recently sold his home at Primbee (pictured). Picture: Supplied

Mr Robinson said recent interest rate cuts had influenced their decision to list their home shortly before spring kicked in.

"That was theoretically going to bring a whole lot of buyers into the market," he said.

"We did find that buyers were quite particular, though. For instance, some buyers weren't happy about the state of Windang Road, as it's six lanes of busy traffic there. That may have scared off some Sydney buyers.

"It wasn't a seller's market where we were overwhelmed with people throwing money at us. We had to work quite hard; we weren't swamped.

"Ultimately, you get what the market will give you."

What the figures say

Cotality has exclusively supplied figures to ACM regarding listing numbers in the Illawarra as of early spring.

In the Illawarra, total listings or homes for sale for the four weeks ending September 7 were 1301.

This is down from the same time last year (1460), but above the five-year average of 1233.

Meanwhile, in the Illawarra there were 409 new listings for the four weeks ending September 7.

This figure was 444 at the same time last year, and the five-year average is 379.

'There seems to be less urgency'

In the Illawarra, total listings are down from last year, but above the five-year average. Meanwhile, new listings are also down from 2024, but above the five-year average.



Cotality's head of research, Eliza Owen, said she would interpret this as a tightening in the Illawarra property market year-on-year that is bringing the market closer to the stronger conditions seen on average since 2020.

She said sellers may be holding off in anticipation of better sale prices as the market slowly gathers momentum.



"There seems to be less urgency among sellers now than this time last year, and that could be because household conditions are on firmer footing with rate cuts, real income growth and falling inflation," she said.



"Property owners are more empowered to sit and wait for the ideal selling conditions."



CoreLogic's head of research Eliza Owen. Picture: Supplied

Ms Owen said the Illawarra is shifting from a brief period of being a buyer's market, back to a seller's market.



"You can see this in price, with home values coming down 1.2 per cent over the December quarter of last year, while though the start of 2025 they've rebounded to be 4.2 per cent higher through the year-to-date.



"Now, we can also see it in the listings, with supply levels sitting lower than this time last year. This means less choice and more urgency for buyers, as demand picks up against smaller supply levels."

Overall, Ms Owen said it could be quite a bumper spring, having started the season with three rate cuts through 2025, a gradual recovery in consumer sentiment, and a boost to first home buyer demand through the First Home Guarantee Scheme being expanded from October 1.



"This is particularly significant for the Illawarra, which has a median house value of about $1.1 million, and the price cap of the scheme has been bumped to $1.5 million," she said.



Monique Field. Picture: Supplied

'Increased borrowing capacity'

Monique Field from Shellharbour-based Monique Field Property said they were seeing fewer listings coming to market in early spring this year.



"However, I do feel that some vendors are waiting until October when the First Home Guarantee Scheme commences," she said.



"This could have a big bearing on bringing first home buyers into the market. We haven't seen a time where this opportunity is afforded to the first home buyer, and I also feel those buyers are out looking, but not transacting until the scheme commences."



Mrs Field said she anticipated more listings would progressively come to market throughout the Illawarra as spring progresses.

She said this spring was different to the past few years due to a few reasons.

"Interest rates are coming down, instead of going up, and this is allowing for increased borrowing capacity," she said.

"Stock levels are still relatively low in our area, and homes that are priced well are being absorbed quite quickly by the market, and vendors on the fence are seeing the quick uptake in well-priced stock.

"Also, buyer demand is rising and I think from October 1 this could further increase and could push prices.



"Of course, this is not a given. However, with the advantages first home buyers are being given it could definitely firm up or increase prices from the lower end, right up to $1.5 million."