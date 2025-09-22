Listed for $4.6 million, is this Australia's most expensive swimming pool?

NationalNSW

Updated 1 year ago

Published 22 September 2025

WATCH: This Aussie pool costs $4.6M | view.com.au | 7NEWS

Over in Newrybar just next to Byron Bay, a 7985-square-metre block of land has hit the market with only a swimming pool on it.

Listed for $4.2 million to $4.6 million, the property features green rolling hills, panoramic ocean views, and a fenced swimming pool.

Green rolling hills, ocean views, and a fenced swimming pool. Pic: Supplied.

That's right, no house, no shed, no shelter of any sort.

While it could easily be classed as Australia's most expensive pool, the property offers unlimited potential for buyers looking to build their dream house or savvy developers keen to take advantage of the area's increasing popularity.

The sale is being managed by Tara Torkkola and Sally Green from First National Byron, and the listing encourages buyers to "seize the opportunity to own a slice of paradise on one of the most exclusive, sought-after ocean facing ridgelines in the region."

Located on 1.97 level acres, to the east of Old Byron Bay Road, the elevated position allows for sweeping views of the iconic Broken Head, Lennox Point, and the Ballina coastline.

Called "a rare find", the listing emphasises the "expansive acreage and lush, mature vegetation".

Pic: Supplied.

Undoubtedly a site that promises "seclusion and tranquility" the sale presents a chance to scoop up a precious plot of land in a popular area.

A luxury build hotspot

The Northern Rivers area of New South Wales is fast becoming a hotspot for luxury builds and architectural design.

Recently, the Byron Bay wellness retreat featured in Hulu's Nine Perfect Strangers was snapped up by activewear icon Lorna Jane Clarkson.

The property includes 21 acres of rolling hills and lush hinterland vistas. Pic: Supplied.

Ms Clarkson paid a reported $10.98 million for the zen-like SOMA in the hinterland town of Ewingsdale.

The retreat was designed by Balinese architect Rieky Sunur and acclaimed designer and hotelier George Gorrow in 2018.

Set on a 21 acre block, the modernist structure features floor-to-ceiling windows that showcase the rolling hills and lush hinterland setting.

The site of Liam Hemsworth's upcoming build, also in Newrybar. Pic: Supplied.

Last year, actor Liam Hemsworth submitted plans to build a luxury home in Newrybar to the tune of $14.5 million.

The star purchased the property for $6.8 million in 2021 and was partnering with architect firm SSdH to build a pavilion-style dual-level home that integrates into the natural surroundings of the site.

126 Old Byron Bay Road, Newrybar is currently listed for sale by Tara Torkkola and Sally Green from First National Byron. The price guide is set at $4.2 million to $4.6 million.

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