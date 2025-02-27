Looking for an investment property in regional Australia? Where to look and where to avoid

Whether you've decided to invest for your first property or already own a home and are keen to start building an investment portfolio, regional areas are a great place to start.

"The benefit that regions usually have is a relatively low price point, so there's more room for growth," said CoreLogic's Head of Residential research, Eliza Owen. Pic: Shutterstock

"The benefit that regions usually have is a relatively low price point, so there's more room for growth, and it attracts more demand," explains CoreLogic's Head of Residential research, Eliza Owen.

Owen outlines that investors look for properties via two main strategies: capital growth and rental yield.

"Investors largely look for capital growth, so an increase in the value of property over time, or rental income that can offset the costs associated with owning the property, or a combination of both," she says.

"To do that, you look for areas that are relatively affordable, that have some room to grow, as well as strong economic or demographic fundamentals, and that can be reflected in indicators like capital growth."

Award-winning real estate sales agent, professional renovator, host of property podcast Pizza & Property; and author of Australia's Home Buying Guide, Todd Sloan, echoes the sentiment.

Look for an area where there's a sustainable and diverse industry, and that it's not solely reliant on one factor. Pic: Shutterstock

"The first thing that I want to know is that there's actually a sustainable and diverse industry, and that it's not solely reliant on one factor.



"There are some regional towns that are very mining dependent, for example. So I would stay away from those," Sloan advises.

He also agrees that a strategy considering both capital growth and rental yield means "you can do very well in regional areas."

"If you're trying to buy a property and that's the goal, maybe lean a little bit more towards the capital growth play, but if your goal is to actually build a portfolio, you have to balance both growth and yield," he explains.

This is because it allows you to maintain good loan serviceability so you can tap into your equity, leveraging it to buy your next investment.

Both Owen and Sloan agree a good regional rental yield sits at 5 per cent or higher, and a solid vacancy rate is 3 per cent or lower.



However, you'll want to research how rental yield and vacancy rates are fluctuating, looking for an increase in both over time.

Data from CoreLogic's recent quarterly Regional Market Update to January 2025 show areas with a rental yield of 5 per cent or higher and vacancy rates under 3 per cent include Lismore and Taree in NSW; Mildura-Buronga and Shepparton-Mooroopna In Victoria; Bundaberg, Gladstone, Cairns, Mackay, Rockhampton and Townsville in Queensland; Bunbury and Geraldton in WA; and Devonport in Tasmania.

Look for properties where you can add value

A great way to build capital growth and start a portfolio is by buying homes that can benefit from a little sweat equity.

"Personally, I go down the value-add strategy," says Sloan.

"To actually put sweat equity in, renovate, and make sure that the actual value of the property and rental yield both increase, is a great way to balance both of these factors. That's what actually helps you go from one to two to three to four to five properties and so on."

He's also careful to advise against full blown fixer-uppers, instead favouring properties that require some key strategic updates.



This allows you to add value without overcapitalising.

Stable and steady

Regional areas are showing stable conditions and steady growth, which is an attractive proposition for those looking to invest.

"At a high level, Australia';s regions have been resilient, from both a capital and rental growth perspective," says Owen.

"From a capital growth perspective, the quarterly increase in the combined regional market of Australia was 1 per cent, a little bit lower than where it was in the same time last year, but it's stabilised at this 1 per cent level, and it looks like the rate of growth has held up quite steadily.

"If you compare that to the capital cities, the market has moved into a decline of -0.7 per cent over the past three months. So relatively speaking, the regional market is holding up very well from a rent value perspective, and there's also been pretty strong growth there."

Regions to watch

The CoreLogic Regional Market Update found that for the quarter to January 2025, Western Australia and Queensland recorded the strongest value gains across the country's largest 50 regional Significant Urban areas, with Geraldton (6.3 per cent), Albany (5.9 per cent), Mackay (5.7 per cent), Townsville (5.1 per cent), and Gladstone (4.3 per cent) leading the charge.

However, the report also shows that the rate of growth has slowed for these areas, indicating that the peak growth period has likely passed.

In New South Wales, Bathurst recorded the sharpest turnaround, moving from a -1.8 per cent decline in October to a 4.2 per cent increase in January. Taree, Warragul-Drouin, and Ballarat also showed signs of stabilisation or a modest uptick in growth.

"Regional markets in Victoria and the southern parts of NSW were among the worst performers in 2024, however, they have arguably gained somewhat of an affordability advantage over that time," says CoreLogic economist and report author Kaytlin Ezzy.

"We could be seeing the first green shoots in these markets, if growth conditions continue to improve."

Homes on the outskirts of Melbourne and in regional Victoria are areas Sloan personally thinks are worth investigating for this very reason - getting in before the market begins to rise after an exodus due to increased land tax.

"When you actually look at the numbers for the land tax component [in Victoria], in comparison to the higher council rates and higher insurance costs of places like Townsville and Cairns, they kind of come out in the wash, but people don't see that most of the time," explains Sloan.

"Depending on what someone's trying to achieve, if someone's looking at something with more of a track record, then Townsville is a good pick, and it's probably still got more gas in the tank.

"But what I personally look for is that discrepancy - like your regional Victorian towns that don't look as attractive but have got a lot more left in them, like Bendigo," Sloan explains.

Time to buy

Townsville, Qld

Set on a generous 893 sqm block, the three-bed, one-bath home on 234 Boundary Street, South Townsville, has ample opportunity for value addition.

Standout features include the convenient lane-way access to the rear, perfect for parking a boat, caravan, or trailer, as well as an in-ground pool in the backyard. It's seeking offers over $499,000.

Bendigo, Vic

The duplex at 7 and 7A Honeysuckle Street, Bendigo is functioning as two rental units, a one-bed at the front, with a two-bed to the rear. It's asking $490,000 - $520,000.

Located in a highly sought-after pocket of Bendigo, the property gives the buyer multiple options: renovate the existing homes, or subdivide by demolishing and building two or three townhouses.

Geraldton, WA

This home at 5 James Street in WA's high-growth Geraldton region is in a great central location, walking distance to the centre of town.

The four-bed, two-bath home is seeking $489,000 and could use some aesthetic updates to round out its features, such as separate dining and living rooms, high ceilings and a back yard with vehicle access to an excellent shed.