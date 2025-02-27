'Loved the period features': Restored 1900s Kiama home changes hands

The home at 74 Shoalhaven Street, Kiama has sold for $3.7 million. Picture: Supplied

A restored circa 1900 home at Kiama has changed hands, after being listed for sale late last year.



The five-bedroom home is located at 74 Shoalhaven Street, Kiama.

The home was sold for $3.7 million this week.

Read more: 'Location, views, acreage': Kiama Heights property has $11m price tag

The home, pictured post-restoration. Picture: Supplied

Selling agent, Marnie Beauchamp from Belle Property Berry said the buyer was from the Southern Highlands, who liked the location, wanted a level walk to town, and "loved the period features".



According to CoreLogic records, the home was built in 1900.



The home initially had a price guide of $3.7 million to $4 million, and most recently $3.5 million to $3.8 million.



Matt Robertson and wife Nat bought the Federation-style cottage in 2013. Picture: Supplied

The wrought iron gates that frame the property, along with the original stone walls, make a strong impression.



Other features include a wrap-around verandah with views towards the Kiama Lighthouse, as well as original timber panel boards, ornate fireplaces, ceiling roses, stained glass features, window bays, timber parquetry flooring and classic architraves.

However, it required plenty of work to reach this point, with the restoration proving to be a labour of love for the current owners.

The Kiama home has been lovingly restored by its current owners. Picture: Supplied

Having previously undertaken other home refurbishments, sellers Matt Robertson and wife Nat bought the Federation-style cottage in 2013.

The cottage had been extensively renovated and extended through the 1990s.

However, at the time they bought the home, they recognised there was plenty of work to be done.

"When we started, the structure was good and we were just going to add some stone walls and make it look nice," Mr Robertson said recently.

"But every time we dug into it, we found an issue. And each time we found an issue we rectified that issue, and the issues just kept coming at us."

Mr Robertson described the project as a "pretty massive renovation" over a four-year period.