'Loved the period features': Restored 1900s Kiama home changes hands

NSW

Updated 1 year ago

Published 27 February 2025

publication logo
The home at 74 Shoalhaven Street, Kiama has sold for $3.7 million. Picture: Supplied

A restored circa 1900 home at Kiama has changed hands, after being listed for sale late last year.

The five-bedroom home is located at 74 Shoalhaven Street, Kiama.

The home was sold for $3.7 million this week.

Read more: 'Location, views, acreage': Kiama Heights property has $11m price tag

The home, pictured post-restoration. Picture: Supplied

Selling agent, Marnie Beauchamp from Belle Property Berry said the buyer was from the Southern Highlands, who liked the location, wanted a level walk to town, and "loved the period features".

According to CoreLogic records, the home was built in 1900.

The home initially had a price guide of $3.7 million to $4 million, and most recently $3.5 million to $3.8 million.

Matt Robertson and wife Nat bought the Federation-style cottage in 2013. Picture: Supplied

The wrought iron gates that frame the property, along with the original stone walls, make a strong impression.

Other features include a wrap-around verandah with views towards the Kiama Lighthouse, as well as original timber panel boards, ornate fireplaces, ceiling roses, stained glass features, window bays, timber parquetry flooring and classic architraves.

However, it required plenty of work to reach this point, with the restoration proving to be a labour of love for the current owners.

The Kiama home has been lovingly restored by its current owners. Picture: Supplied

Having previously undertaken other home refurbishments, sellers Matt Robertson and wife Nat bought the Federation-style cottage in 2013.

The cottage had been extensively renovated and extended through the 1990s.

However, at the time they bought the home, they recognised there was plenty of work to be done.

"When we started, the structure was good and we were just going to add some stone walls and make it look nice," Mr Robertson said recently.

"But every time we dug into it, we found an issue. And each time we found an issue we rectified that issue, and the issues just kept coming at us."

Mr Robertson described the project as a "pretty massive renovation" over a four-year period.

Most viewed

Apartments, rooftop restaurant among plans for Theatre Royal

Apartments, rooftop restaurant among plans for Theatre Royal

4 years ago
NSW

Related Topics

NSW
Mail

Sign up to get the latest property news in your inbox

Share

Related Articles

Restored 1880s landmark 'Torquay' returns to market in East Maitland

Restored 1880s landmark 'Torquay' returns to market in East Maitland

NSW
Jewells mansion on acreage returns to market after smashing suburb record

Jewells mansion on acreage returns to market after smashing suburb record

NSW
Sneak peek: Historic pub building returning to market for first time since 1998

Sneak peek: Historic pub building returning to market for first time since 1998

NSW

Top Stories

New future for Raymond Terrace: $27million town centre development site listed

New future for Raymond Terrace: $27million town centre development site listed

The 13-acre site is listed on behalf of Port Stephens Council.

6 months ago
NSW
1930s New Lambton cottage rebuild adds $1.505m in value to home in 18 months

1930s New Lambton cottage rebuild adds $1.505m in value to home in 18 months

See the before and after transformation.

6 months ago
NSW
Need space for 15 cars? Luxury dual-home property with mega garage listed in Marks Point

Need space for 15 cars? Luxury dual-home property with mega garage listed in Marks Point

6 months ago
'Like a postcard': Buttaba waterfront home with private jetty aims for suburb record

'Like a postcard': Buttaba waterfront home with private jetty aims for suburb record

6 months ago
'Emotional': Thirroul home on double block sold after 70 years in the same family

'Emotional': Thirroul home on double block sold after 70 years in the same family

6 months ago