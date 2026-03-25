Luxury farmhouse renovation on 6.6-acre estate eyes suburb record in Jewells

56 Pacific Highway, Jewells, is listed with a guide of $3.2 million to $3.4 million with Daniel Irwin of Irwin Property. Picture supplied

A coastal farmhouse-inspired renovation of a house on acreage is eyeing a record price in Jewells.

The five-bedroom, three-bathroom house at 56 Pacific Highway is listed with a guide of $3.2 million to $3.4 million with Daniel Irwin of Irwin Property.

The suburb record for Jewells is held by a six-bedroom, five-bathroom house on 2.5 acres at 25 Murray Street that sold for $3.065 million in 2024.

By comparison, the property Mr Irwin is marketing for sale is set on a 6.6-acre block.

The property spans 6.6 acres. Picture supplied

"It is a decent landholding, which I feel is the biggest drawcard because we haven't seen anything like this offered to market for years," Mr Irwin said.

"Usually the acreage market is Burton Road [Eleebana], Cherry Road [Eleebana] and Neridah Road [Belmont North], and this is one of the largest that you can find.

WATCH: Take a look inside this 6.6 acre estate listed in Jewells.

"If you look for acreage in the Lake Macquarie region, you're going out further and it's usually one to two acres, not 6.6 acres."



The original double brick and hardwood timber home has been renovated and extended by the owners who bought the property in February, 2021, for $1.7 million.

The kitchen. Picture supplied

Inside, the original single-level floorplan comprises four bedrooms and two bathrooms.



A large extension includes a farmhouse-style kitchen with an island bench, a dining area, a laundry, and a master retreat with a walk-in robe and an ensuite.



Open-plan dining and kitchen. Picture supplied

Features include high ceilings and a wood-burning fireplace.



"The owners have basically thrown the book at it," he said.

One of the three bathrooms. Picture supplied

"They have four kids, so it is a beautiful, large family home and has the shed with a games room and home office which they have run their business and admin from.



"It would suit a buyer who wants it all.

One of the five bedrooms. Picture supplied

"During COVID, our attention went to land and privacy and shutting out the world, and it seems like this property encapsulates that.



"Even though people have moved back to city centres, the beauty of it is it has all of those aspects but you're still in close proximity to the city.

Games room. Picture supplied

"It's the best of both worlds."



Outside, the owners added a 30-metre by 9-metre shed that is divided into three zones to include a triple garage, a multi-purpose living area and an outdoor entertaining space.



Fire pit area. Picture supplied

A deck extending from the outdoor entertaining area overlooks the heated swimming pool.



Mr Irwin said the property has generated strong pre-market interest from buyers looking for acreage.



Swimming pool. Picture supplied

"It is all local interest so far" he said.



"One of the buyers has been searching for acreage for over 12 months, and has particular wants and needs in terms of sheds, space, frontage, width and useability of land."

The shed includes a triple garage and games room. Picture supplied

The expansive grounds include a fire pit zone and lawns, including a grassed oval area for playing sports.



The back of the property has direct access to Bangalay Reserve.



According to Cotality, the median house value in Jewells is $1.11 million.

The front exterior. Picture supplied

Top 5 sales in Jewells

25 Murray Street, $3.065 million, March 2024 144 Pacific Highway, $2.3 million, March 2023 21 Murray Street, $2,219,582, November 2023 150 Pacific Highway, $2.2 million, April 2021 19 Murray Street, $2 million, December 2020

Source: Cotality