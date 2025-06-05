Luxury home prices jump 72 per cent in 10 years. Does yours make the cut?

A new report has shown the staggering price rises that luxury homes have experienced over the last 10 years, and provided a revealing price list of what qualifies as a top-end home today.

This luxury property in Sydney's Bellevue Hill sold for $80 million in an off-market deal through Ashley Bierman of Ray White Double Bay. Pic: Supplied

Australia's Luxury Report 2025 by real estate group Ray White showed that luxury property sales nationally now come with a price tag starting at $2.52 million, up 72 per cent from 10 years ago.

While Sydney remains Australia's most expensive market, with luxury homes starting at $4 million some of the biggest movers were smaller regional cities.

Regional strength

That includes the Gold Coast, which now has the second most expensive luxury market with luxury homes beginning at $2.6 million.

The Sunshine Coast was the fourth-highest priced luxury market, with a starting price of $2.4 million to qualify as a luxury home.

It had the highest price growth with prices rising by 132 per cent over the past 10 years.



There were a number of key factors that took homes into the luxury category today, according to Ray White Senior Data Analyst Atom Go Tian.

"More than just a price point, luxury represents the pinnacle of craftsmanship, attention to detail, and scarcity within a market," Mr Go Tian said.

Biggest buys

Mr Go Tian said a staggering $663 million changed hands across just 20 transactions, revealing not only where Australia's wealthiest choose to live, but also who they are and how their wealth was created.

"Luxury represents the pinnacle of craftsmanship, attention to detail, and scarcity within a market," Ray White Senior Data Analyst Atom Go Tian said. Pic: Supplied

"Eastern Sydney continues to be the place to be, with the Double Bay-Bellevue Hill and Rose Bay-Vaucluse-Watsons Bay enclaves accounting for more than half of all top transactions," he said.

"Bellevue Hill alone appears five times on the list, while Vaucluse claims four spots.



"Beyond Sydney's harbour views, Melbourne's old-money suburbs of Toorak and Brighton each secured positions, while lifestyle destinations like Noosa Heads, Byron Bay, and Portsea also featured prominently."

Top suburbs

While Melbourne high-end suburbs of Toorak and Brighton made the list, overall the city has lost some strength in the luxury market.

"Melbourne's luxury house prices grew by just 47 per cent over 10 years, from $1.6 million to $2.49 million and notably decreased over the past year - the only major city to experience such a decline," Mr Go Tian said.

"This cooling trend stands in stark contrast to the heated Queensland market."

He said that the most dramatic shifts have occurred in South East Queensland over recent years.

"Gold Coast luxury house prices have more than doubled over the past decade, rising from $1.14 million to $2.6 million, now exceeding Melbourne, while Brisbane has seen luxury thresholds jump from under $1 million to over $2 million."



High-rise prices

When it came to luxury apartments the Gold Coast was also the leader in price rises with luxury apartments rising by 91.8 per cent over the past 10 years.

Today a Gold Coast luxury apartment price of $2 million qualifies as luxury, upfrom $1.1 million a decade ago.



By prices, the Queensland regional city was only pipped by Sydney where a luxury apartment is $2.2 million in price, up 60.3 per cent from its $1.4 million qualifying price 10 years ago.



The greatest growth in units again came on the Sunshine Coast where prices rose by 110 per cent now coming in at $2 million.