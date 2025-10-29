Luxury manor at Dapto, featuring the ultimate man cave, is back on the market

What you need to know about auctions

A new build at Dapto, featuring what is perhaps the ultimate man cave and panoramic views, is back on the market.

The six-bedroom luxury manor is located at 30 Carlyle Close, Dapto.



The home's man cave with a full bar/kitchen attracted plenty of interest from Mercury readers in 2023, when the home was passed in at auction.

The man cave, pictured in 2023. Picture: Supplied

The home recently returned to the market.

The new selling agent,Cliff McGrath from PRD said the bar room, garaging, views and overall entertainer vibe were among the home's standout features.

The home, known as 'Carlyle Manor' has a price guide of $3.5 million.

Mr McGrath said there had been strong early buyer interest in the "unique home for the area".

"In other suburbs, this would cost millions of dollars more," he said.

"To have it in Dapto, where you've got a backdrop of the escarpment, great flow between indoor and outdoor living, and you have a pool, outdoor barbecue area, that's amazing.

"It ticks a lot of the boxes for buyers who want that type of lifestyle."

According to Cotality records, the block of land sold in June 2017 for $615,000.



Across four levels, the home features custom finishes, a media room, kids' retreat, home office, and poolside entertaining area complete with bar and kitchen.



The home, known as 'Carlyle Manor' has a guide of $3.5 million. Picture: Supplied

A lift shaft is also in place for future installation.



The main floor includes a guest suite, while the luxurious master upstairs features a designer ensuite, freestanding bath, and mountain views.



The outdoors offers resort-style living with a large alfresco area, full outdoor kitchen and barbecue, tiled pool with spa, and a built-in fire-pit.



Additional spaces include a study, workshop or gym area, and rumpus room.



The Dapto home has returned to the market. Picture: Supplied

A separate guest bedroom is available on the main floor, while the top floor is home to the rest of the bedrooms.



The previous selling agent told the Mercury in 2023 that the man cave was an appealing aspect of the home for many prospective buyers.

"The beauty with that is, if you have a really nice car... You can be there entertaining and have your nice car there in the room, and it's all tiled and set up so it's like a little showroom," he said at the time.

