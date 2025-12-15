Mayfield art deco home sells for $1.41 million in heated auction

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25 Gamack Street, Mayfield sold at auction with James English and Tom Lemke at Wilton Lemke Stewart. Picture supplied

The auction of a renovated art deco house has delivered another strong result in Mayfield, continuing its rise as one of Newcastle's boom fringe suburbs.

The three-bedroom, one-bathroom house at 25 Gamack Street went to auction with James English and Tom Lemke at Wilton Lemke Stewart.

Set on 428 square metres, the brick home was renovated and combined contemporary updates, including a tiled tub in the laundry ideal for use as a baby bath or dog washing station, with period details.



Original features include bay windows, ornate plasterwork, high ceilings and fireplaces.



The laundry includes a dog/baby bath. Picture supplied

The auction attracted five registered bidders, including a mix of upsizers, downsizers and investors who were drawn to the home's architecture.



"The art deco features were one of the main drawcards and why we saw so much interest, given the rarity of it, not only for Mayfield but Newcastle as a whole," Mr English said.

The dining room. Picture supplied

"The ornate ceilings, the curved walls and front windows really attracted buyers.

"We had 50 groups through the home during the three-week campaign.

"The level of renovations internally also drew people in; the owners had been there for quite some time and finished it to a spec that they loved."

The living room. Picture supplied

After an opening bid of $900,000, three of the registered parties engaged in rapid-fire bidding to $1.2 million in the first six bids.

It rose steadily and sold for $1.41 million after 23 bids to a local couple upsizing into the area.



The kitchen. Picture supplied

Mr English said the result shows the strength of the property market in Mayfield.



"This spring, Mayfield has seen the biggest glow-up of all the suburbs in Newcastle and that's purely due to gentrification, new restaurants and cafes coming to the area, as well as its affordability," he said.

The bathroom. Picture supplied

"A lot of buyers, similarly to this property, are drawn to character and charm that a lot of homes offer in the area.

"There are also reasonably sized blocks in Mayfield compared to places like Tighes Hill or Islington."



One of the three bedrooms. Picture supplied

Mr English said the $1.41 million result extended above both his and the owner's expectations.

"They were very realistic and were prepared to sell for what they felt was the fair market value and on Saturday, it was not the result they were expecting," he said.

"They were very happy."

The home has three bedrooms. Picture supplied

According to Cotality, the property was last sold in 2013 for $463,000.

There were 35 auctions scheduled in Newcastle and Lake Macquarie in the week ending December 14.

According to Cotality's preliminary results, the region recorded a clearance rate of 75.9 per cent.

In Hamilton, Spillane Property auctioned an original three-bedroom, one-bathroom weatherboard cottage at 9 Eva Street.



9 Eva Street, Hamilton. Picture supplied

Held by one family for decades, the property was listed with a guide of $790,000.



Four parties registered at the auction that opened at $700,000.



There were 39 bids placed until the gavel fell at $820,000.



Also in Hamilton, George Rafty from First National Real Estate Newcastle City auctioned a three-bedroom house at 47 Veda Street with a guide of $950,000.



47 Veda Street, Hamilton. Picture supplied

There were five registered parties who started the bidding at $1 million, with the property selling after frenetic bidding for $1.23 million.

According to Cotality, the property was last sold in 1930.