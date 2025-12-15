Measured bidding carries harbour view duplex past $3 million

Elevated living with harbour glimpses drew a focused crowd to auction day at 5B Northcote Avenue, Fairlight in Northern Sydney, where two bidders took their time before committing to the race.



Cunningham's agent Kelly Santos said two active bidders dueled for the duplex with an opening bid of $2.8 million, adding that progress was measured rather than rushed. "There were a few pauses and some serious consideration from each bidder before the hammer fell on $3.035 million."

SOLD: 5B Northcote Avenue, Fairlight, NSW 2094 Pic: Supplied

The upper-level duplex, complete with its own garden and lock-up garage, ultimately sold to a young couple buying their first home together after living overseas. Santos said the buyers were deliberate but clear in their intent, noting, "It's a cost-driven market, where households are carefully weighing value, lifestyle and long-term plans."

While this result sat well above the first home buyer bracket, Santos said activity across price points remains consistent.



"The sub $1.5 million range is booming, and the first home buyer discount is playing a huge part in that," she said. "Even the $2 million to just under $3 million price range is thriving. It's just a different buyer, mostly empty-nesters wanting to upsize to enjoy life after the kids have moved on."

Sydney hosted 966 auctions this week, Cotality reports, marking an 11 percent drop on the previous week. The preliminary clearance rate slid to 58.1 percent, down 3.4 percentage points week on week and the weakest preliminary result since the week ending December 8 last year.



$915k result for townhouse as two first-home-buyers battle it out

Between Chapel Street's buzz and the pull of St Kilda beach, a freshly renovated garden oasis at 3/119-125 Wellington St, St Kilda drew a crowd of eager buyers.



The pre-auction campaign was marked by strong interest from first-home-buyers, with Kay & Burton agent Campbell Kilsby noting a resurgence in the $600k-$1 million bracket thanks to government schemes.



"We've seen a lot of younger buyers entering the market with confidence," he said, highlighting the appeal of move-in ready homes in lifestyle locations.

Auction day opened at $800,000, with two first home buyers vying for position. Competitive bids were exchanged in quick succession, the paddles rising back and forth until the hammer fell at $915,000.



The result underscored the strength of Melbourne's city fringe market, where renovated presentation and private outdoor space can tip the scales.



"Over the past few months, I've also noticed a lot of Sydney and Perth investors coming to get a piece of Melbourne," Kilsby added, pointing to wider demand beyond local buyers. "They see opportunity for the long term."

The property itself offered a compelling package: timber floors, designer kitchen and bathroom, light filled living areas, and a private courtyard complete with built-in barbecue and leafy surrounds.

Melbourne again topped the auction tally, with 1,474 homes taken to market this week, a 9 percent pullback on last week's volumes, according to Cotality. The preliminary clearance rate was broadly unchanged at 65.7 percent, edging just 15 basis points above the prior week's 65.5 percent.



A groovy original finds its moment

A crowd of thirty gathered as bidding unfolded west of Bendigo for a three-level architectural throwback at 300 Rowan Street, Golden Square, where originality rather than comparison set the tone.



Buxton agent Matt Leonard said, "This was a unique home with authentic 70s architecture, so there were no comps in the area to place it against," a factor that shaped both expectations and strategy on the day.

"We had 2 registered bidders, but only one brave enough to step up," Leonard said. Bidding progressed cleanly, with the property selling under the hammer for $755k, a result Leonard said "exceeded expectations."

The sale marked the end of a long chapter for the vendor, who had owned the home for 15 years. "The owner originally lived in it and has been renting it out over past years," Leonard said.

Defined by raked ceilings, exposed beams, clerestory windows and tiered living zones, the home's preserved 1970s design was central to its appeal.



Leonard said buyer interest reflected broader conditions in the regional market. "It's been a strong six months in Bendigo," he said. "We've seen a number of interstate investors express interest in properties of all kinds. The first-home-buyers are also playing a big role."

Looking ahead, Leonard remains positive. "I anticipate that strength to continue in the new year," he said. "It's definitely not slowing down."

For the successful buyer, the hammer fall secured a carefully kept piece of architectural history, elevated above Bendigo and confidently out of step with everything ordinary.

