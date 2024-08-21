Millionaires' row: $5m home the latest listing on Woonona street

46 Beach Drive, Woonona has a price guide of $5 million. Picture: Supplied

A luxury beachfront home at Woonona has returned to the market, and is poised to be the latest multi million-dollar sale on the popular street.

However, the home has been given a six-figure reduction in the asking price.

The eye-catching home, located at 46 Beach Drive, Woonona has a price guide of $5 million.

Read more: Oceanfront home in sought-after Gerroa has nearly $7m price tag

However, the home has been given a six-figure reduction in the asking price. Picture: Supplied

The home, which has been previously listed with other agents, most recently had a price guide of $5.5 million.



Selling agent, Jeremy Hodder from Hodder and Borg said the reduced price guide was due to the sellers listening to buyer feedback and being "committed to selling".

"I think that's probably more in line with where the market's at right now, along that strip," he said.

"It's a great home, and we've had a lot of interest.

"At the moment I've got several local families that really like it, and a couple from Sydney that are relocating down here for work."

The four-bedroom, absolute beachfront home sits on 556 square metres. Picture: Supplied

The four-bedroom, absolute beachfront home sits on 556 square metres, and was designed by Wollongong-based firm ADM Architects.



It boasts ocean views directly opposite Woonona Beach and cycleway.

The seller previously told View they had owned the property since 2009, when they bought the existing beach shack, knocked it down and built the current home.



The seller said one of the key appeals of the property were the views and proximity to the beach.



The property also features high-end interiors and impressive outdoor entertaining areas, as well as an in-ground pool and entertaining area.

It also offers secure parking for five cars, with private rear lane access and plenty of storage.

The home includes secure parking for five cars, with private rear lane access and plenty of storage. Picture: Supplied

Mr Hodder said an under-rated, yet standout feature was the "incredible" workshop/garage, with rear lane access and car stacker.

"It's difficult to get a property along the front row that has five-car accommodation... And you could turn it into an office to work from home, or a pool cabana," he said.

There have been other notable sales in the street in recent times.



These include 60 Beach Drive selling for $6.2 million in 2023, which is the suburb's current residential sale price record.



Other significant sales include 6 Beach Drive for $5.4 million in January; 64 Beach Drive for $4.2 million in 2021; and 2 Beach Drive for $3.95 million in June.

