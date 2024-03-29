$10 million wanted for Australian jail transformed by artist David Bromley

Renowned artist David Bromley and his wife Yuge are set to sell their more than 160-year-old Castlemaine gaol-turned-art gallery - along with all the art in it.

The couple bought the historic property at 36-48 Bowden Street for $1.5 million in 2018, and are hoping to sell it and their expansive collection of art it houses for up to $10 million.

Artists David Bromley and his wife Uge bought the historic property at 36-48 Bowden Street for $1.5 million in 2018. Pic: Supplied

Listing agent Kim McQueen of McQueen Real Estate said the couple worked with Heritage Victoria over the past six years to transform it into a museum with artworks by Bromley and more than 100 other artists.

She said they had decided to sell not only the property but also the entire art collection inside, as they realised they did not have the capacity to run it as a museum anymore.

The jail is being offered as a property purchase only, or with the option of also taking the complete art collection. Pic: Supplied

"The Bromleys are creators, they're curators of these spaces," Ms McQueen said. "They're not in the business of running the space."

She said the property was being offered either as an entire collection with the art, or, potentially as just the property itself.

"It's the Bromleys' desire for it to be sold as a collection, but they understand that might not be possible," she said.

Artists David Bromley and his wife Uge at the transformed jail, which has been operating as a unique art gallery. Pic: Supplied

The property itself spans 1.73 hectares of residential zoned land with the building taking up nearly 3000 square metres. It features expansive gardens, views over Castlemaine, a large event space and commercial kitchen and 80 former gaol cells with the potential to become accommodation.

"It's an incredible building with all sorts of commercial applications - a hotel, an event space, a gallery, a cafe," Ms McQueen said.

The foreboding interiors of the jail have been transformed and house an impressive art collection. Pic: Supplied

The artwork includes pieces collected over the past 40 years, including Egyptian artefacts, Japanese ceramics and mid-century furniture and works by Charles Blackman, Bill Henson and Indigenous artists Minnie Perle and Clinton Nain.

McQueen said in the short time the property had been listed, she had already received a number of calls - some from enthusiastic Castlemaine residents who wanted to see the museum stay open in some capacity.

The historical jail is situated in the picturesque town of Castlemaine. Pic: Supplied

"Locals say it has brought so much tourism to the town," she said. "One lady who called me said it was 'Victoria's MONA'."

McQueen said the price guide for the building itself was between $4 million and $5 million, while the price guide for the property and the art was up to $10 million, and will be sold via an expressions of interest campaign closing May 31.

It is listed with co-agent Monika Tu of Blackdiamondz.