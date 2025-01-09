11 top interior design trends for 2025, according to the experts

New year, new interior design trends. For many Australians, updating their homes will be at the top of their list of priorities for 2025.



Three interior design experts share their predications for 2025. Pic: Smac Studio.

Whether it's as simple as a change of decor or as big as a new kitchen, updating your home is a great way to embrace the new year.

To help you on your design journey, we spoke to three interior design experts to find out their trend predications for 2025.

Modern Farmhouse

Darren Palmer predicts modern farmhouse will be a big 2025 trend. Pic: Nat Spada.

"I'm putting some money behind Modern Farmhouse," says Block judge and interior designer Darren Palmer. "I think that's definitely taken over from the traditional Hamptons style home."

Palmer predicts that the American coastal style will be replaced by more of a Californian architectural farmhouse aesthetic in 2025.

Colour Drenching

Another trend Palmer thinks will be big in 2025 is colour drenching. Colour drenching is the process of painting your walls and ceiling in the same colour, and also choosing decor and furnishings in that hue.

"I love every image I've seen of colour drenching," says Palmer. "When it's done well, It looks like you've got one colour in your palette and you've pushed it to the nth degree."

Individuality

Interior designer and TV host, Brie Turton, thinks we'll see the return of individuality and creative expression in interiors.

"People are starting to embrace their own personal unique style," says Turton. "I think we get the most exciting spaces and the best result when people are living authentically."

Smac Studio principal Shona McElroy seconded the motion.

"I think we'll continue to see a lot of individuality in projects and nothing so styled anymore," says McElroy.



"We'll move away from maximalism and instead towards a more curated version of it, but still with a lot of personality."

Pattern

A Studio Brie project with patterned tiles. Pic: Tanika Blair.

Both Palmer and McElroy, had pattern on their list of 2025 trends.

"I think patterns are going to come back, particularly when it comes to tiling," says McElroy. "We've had this big trend with marble, whereas I think we might start to see a pattern come through in the floor now."

"Checks and stripes are still a big thing," says Palmer. "There's some really interesting stuff in terms of checks and stripes in textiles, but also flooring, wall coverings and decor."

Dopamine Decor

"Dopamine decor is cool," says Palmer. "That's a really understandable trend too, that people actually want to have a space that makes them feel good."

Parisian

McElroy predicts more mirrors, especially in cabinetry. Pic: Smac Studio.

While Mediterranean has been a popular trend in recent years, McElroy thinks we'll see a bit more of a Parisian vibe flow through.

"I actually foresee a little more Parisian coming through," says McElroy. "Some fringing and bullion in certain places and mirrors, especially in cabinetry."

Red

2025 will see a warmer colour palette return. Pic: Studio Brie.

When it came to colour, both Palmer and McElroy predict the return of red.

"I saw a great colour in Vogue," says Palmer. "It was a really deep, sexy kind of burgundy, which I think is definitely a 2025 colour look."

McElroy thinks we'll move away from the greens and blues that have been popular over the last few years and turn towards a warmer palette.

"A lot of red came out of Milan last year," says McElroy. "I think we'll see reds and burgundies, those beautiful red wine colours, they'll come through really strongly.

Sustainability

Turton believes thoughtful purchasing, including buying vintage and upcycling, will be important for consumers. Pic: Peter Thomas on Unsplash.

Unsurprisingly, Turton believes sustainability will be a big focus particularly for consumers.

"People are making more informed and thoughtful decisions about where they're buying their items," says Turton. "I think we'll see more thoughtful sourcing and purchasing on that note.

"Not only are more people buying pre-loved and vintage items, but they are fixing and repairing their existing items."

Geometric Shapes





Bid adieu to the curve because, according to McElroy, sharp angles are making a return.

"I feel like geometry is going to come back in," says McElroy. "We were really wavy and curvy for a second there, but I think we'll see some really cool geometrical shapes to offset the curve."

Closed Floor Plans

Could 2025 signal the end of the open plan home? Turton thinks so, but in moderation.

"For at least a decade, open floor plans have been all the rage," says Turton. "We are slowly starting to see that reverse with people wanting closed rooms and specific rooms for specific purposes.

"If they're not completely closed rooms, people want transitional rooms with a sliding door or something they can close when needed."