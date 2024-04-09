$27 million home on one of Australia's most exclusive islands up for sale

WATCH: Take a look inside this luxury home listed on Hayman Island.

From the poolside lounges there are views across the Coral Sea and surrounding islands. Pic: Supplied

One of just two private homes on exclusive Hayman Island, off the coast of Queensland, has been listed for sale for the first time.

And if you are in the market for a house, with a price range of $25 million to $27 million, then it could be yours.

"The view is mind blowing," said listing agent Jock Langley, director at Abercrombys.



Open plan living in the Hayman Island home that has a $25 million to $27 million price guide. Pic: Supplied

The view that he is talking about is wide open stretches of azure Coral Sea and neighbouring islands.

Top design

And it is visible from every angle of the home which was designed by one of Australia's most renowned architects, the late multi-award winning Kerry Hill.



The home which was designed by one of Australia's most renowned architects, the late multi-award winning Kerry Hill. Pic: Supplied

"As soon as you walk in you immediately relax and feel like you are in paradise, Mr Langley said.



The home is extensive with five bedrooms and six bathrooms.

You hardly need to venture beyond the home and grounds of the unique island abode. Pic: Supplied

The main open-plan living and dining area takes in the spectacular views from floor to ceiling windows which lead through to a wide wrap-around deck and adjoining infinity edge pool.

Resort living

It is a setting that could easily be mistaken for a leading resort.

The wrap-around deck is the ideal space to watch the sun go down. Pic: Supplied

And the tropical experience goes from dusk to dawn in this home.

The incredible views are on show from the moment you awaken, with the main bedroom also featuring wrap around glass to drink in the view.

The design of the home is for the year-round warm weather in this tropical zone.

"It is ideal design for the temperate climate with its high ceilings and voids which allows for great cross flow," Mr Langley said.

It is the perfect home to retreat to, however there is also the opportunity to take advantage of the island's Intercontinental Hayman Island Resort. Pic: Supplied

Island life

It is the perfect home to retreat to, however there is also the opportunity to take advantage of the island's Intercontinental Hayman Island Resort.



"It allows you to be autonomous and do your own thing or take advantage of the fruits of the Intercontinental," Mr Langley said.



The luxury residence, which was completed in 2010 by renowned Hutchinson Builders, has been constructed from reinforced concrete and features both extensive glass and timber battening.

Its island location is a drawcard for year round holidays and there are easy transfers to Hayman from Australian capital cities.

Then there is also the option of arriving in your own private jet with facilities both at Hayman and nearby Airlie Beach.

It is the first time that the property is being offered to the market and is being offered through Expressions of Interest.