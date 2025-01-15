Featured
National
VIC
NSW
QLD
TAS
WA
SA
Finance
Real Estate
Dream Home

SHARE ARTICLE

National

7 homes across Australia to unleash your inner tennis pro

By January Jones

By January Jones, View Living Senior Reporter

First published 15 January 2025, 11:51 pm

FOLLOW US ON

Tennis fans and players have descended upon Melbourne this week for the world-class Australian Open tournament.

Tennis fans have descended upon Melbourne for the Australian Open. Pic: Supplied.

For those watching at home, we've rounded up seven properties across Australia with tennis courts to bring out your inner pro.

A grand dame in Hawthorn

29 Hawthorn Grove, Hawthorn, VIC. Pic: Supplied.

Built circa 1897, 'Nambour' in Hawthorn is a grand Queen Anne home with heritage splendor.

Make your tennis dreams come true on the flood-lit court and take a dip in the nearby pool to cool down afterwards.

The sports amenities are located among verdant landscaped gardens so you can relax in peace when you're done.

A resort-style escape in Torquay

5 Aquarius Avenue, Torquay, VIC. Pic: Supplied.

Located on 1.33 hectares of landscaped gardens, this Torquay property features a tennis and full-size sports court.

After you've played a few rounds, soak your muscles in the pool and spa or head to the infrared sauna for the ultimate relaxation.

A luxurious family home in St Ives

A11 Hunter Avenue, St Ives, NSW. Pic: Supplied.

This exceptional family in St Ives features a championship-sized tennis court to get your game well and truly up to scratch.

Cool down in the swimming pool afterwards and enjoy the beautiful landscaped gardens.

The ultimate entertainer in Bayview

23 Minkara Road, Bayview, NSW. Pic: Supplied.

Set across three levels, this luxe family home in Bayview has resort-level amenities.

Bring out your inner tennis pro on the full-size tennis court and chill out in the 11 metre pool afterwards.

An architectural masterpiece in East Toowoomba

28 Fairholme Street, East Toowoomba, QLD. Pic: Supplied.

This architecturally-designed home in East Toowoomba has the ultimate in sports and lifestyle amenities.

Enjoy the terracotta championship-sized tennis court, freshwater pool and infrared sauna.

Riverside splendour in Broadbeach Waters

297-299 Monaco Street, Broadbeach Waters, QLD. Pic: Supplied.

Want to feel like you're permanently on holiday? Then look no further than this resort-style home in Broadbeach Waters.

Featuring a resurfaced, floodlit tennis and basketball court, home gym, steam room, massage room, saltwater swimming pool with water slide and jetty with jetski dock. This home is a sports lover's dream.

An oceanfront paradise in Roches Beach

19 Kirra Road, Roches Beach, TAS. Pic: Supplied.

Enjoy your own private paradise at this beachside retreat in Roches Beach.

The property includes a floodlit full-size tennis court, heated pool, hot tub and private beach access.

QLD
National
VIC
NSW
TAS

SHARE ARTICLE

Stay informed with all the latest in property news and advice
mailReceive updates direct to your inbox

Most Viewed

Historical flour mill and landmark restaurant in Southern Tablelands up for grabs
Historical flour mill and landmark restaurant in Southern Tablelands up for grabs
Zac Efron stayed in this NSW South Coast 'chateau', now it could be yours for $20m
Zac Efron stayed in this NSW South Coast 'chateau', now it could be yours for $20m
'Short and sharp': the expert's forecast on house price drop
'Short and sharp': the expert's forecast on house price drop
Unanderra site with links to businessman Vito Pennimpede sells - again
Unanderra site with links to businessman Vito Pennimpede sells - again
Balgownie's 'Villa Carla' takes another multi-million dollar price cut
Balgownie's 'Villa Carla' takes another multi-million dollar price cut
The $15 million mansion that a hot chicken shop chain built, is up for sale
The $15 million mansion that a hot chicken shop chain built, is up for sale
Explore Categories
NationalNational
VICVIC
NSWNSW
QLDQLD
TASTAS
WAWA
SASA
FinanceFinance
Real EstateReal Estate
Dream HomeDream Home

Related Articles

Historical flour mill and landmark restaurant in Southern Tablelands up for grabs

Historical flour mill and landmark restaurant in Southern Tablelands up for grabs

By Jen Melocco
Say you want this: 'Breaking Bad' house listed with $4m price tag

Say you want this: 'Breaking Bad' house listed with $4m price tag

By Brendan Crabb
Open for inspection: An architectural masterpiece and a nautical beauty

Open for inspection: An architectural masterpiece and a nautical beauty

By January Jones
Zac Efron stayed in this NSW South Coast 'chateau', now it could be yours for $20m

Zac Efron stayed in this NSW South Coast 'chateau', now it could be yours for $20m

By January Jones