7 homes across Australia to unleash your inner tennis pro

Tennis fans and players have descended upon Melbourne this week for the world-class Australian Open tournament.

For those watching at home, we've rounded up seven properties across Australia with tennis courts to bring out your inner pro.

A grand dame in Hawthorn

29 Hawthorn Grove, Hawthorn, VIC. Pic: Supplied.

Built circa 1897, 'Nambour' in Hawthorn is a grand Queen Anne home with heritage splendor.



Make your tennis dreams come true on the flood-lit court and take a dip in the nearby pool to cool down afterwards.

The sports amenities are located among verdant landscaped gardens so you can relax in peace when you're done.

A resort-style escape in Torquay

5 Aquarius Avenue, Torquay, VIC. Pic: Supplied.

Located on 1.33 hectares of landscaped gardens, this Torquay property features a tennis and full-size sports court.

After you've played a few rounds, soak your muscles in the pool and spa or head to the infrared sauna for the ultimate relaxation.

A luxurious family home in St Ives

A11 Hunter Avenue, St Ives, NSW. Pic: Supplied.

This exceptional family in St Ives features a championship-sized tennis court to get your game well and truly up to scratch.

Cool down in the swimming pool afterwards and enjoy the beautiful landscaped gardens.

The ultimate entertainer in Bayview

23 Minkara Road, Bayview, NSW. Pic: Supplied.

Set across three levels, this luxe family home in Bayview has resort-level amenities.

Bring out your inner tennis pro on the full-size tennis court and chill out in the 11 metre pool afterwards.

An architectural masterpiece in East Toowoomba

28 Fairholme Street, East Toowoomba, QLD. Pic: Supplied.

This architecturally-designed home in East Toowoomba has the ultimate in sports and lifestyle amenities.

Enjoy the terracotta championship-sized tennis court, freshwater pool and infrared sauna.

Riverside splendour in Broadbeach Waters

297-299 Monaco Street, Broadbeach Waters, QLD. Pic: Supplied.

Want to feel like you're permanently on holiday? Then look no further than this resort-style home in Broadbeach Waters.

Featuring a resurfaced, floodlit tennis and basketball court, home gym, steam room, massage room, saltwater swimming pool with water slide and jetty with jetski dock. This home is a sports lover's dream.

An oceanfront paradise in Roches Beach

19 Kirra Road, Roches Beach, TAS. Pic: Supplied.

Enjoy your own private paradise at this beachside retreat in Roches Beach.

The property includes a floodlit full-size tennis court, heated pool, hot tub and private beach access.