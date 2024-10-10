Albo's investment property pulled from busy weekend of auctions

The investment property of Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has been pulled from auction just one day before it was to go under the hammer.

Listing agent Shad Hassen confirmed on Friday that the property would not be going to auction on Saturday, as originally planned.

He said negotiations were continuing with a potential buyer and the auction was not going ahead.



When first listed the property had price expectations of $1.9 million.

He bought the property in his electorate of Grayndler in 2015 for $1.175 million.

The median house price in Dulwich Hill is currently $2.19 million according to CoreLogic.

It's a suburb that has seen a big increase in values over the past five years, with prices rising by just under 50 per cent during that time.

The property was listed in early September before Mr Albanese was forced to declare that his government had no plans to reform negative gearing, which provides tax advantages on investment properties.



The townhouse, which he had owned since 2015, also hit the headlines earlier this year when the tenant went to the media after being given notice to vacate.

There are still 2,621 capital city homes scheduled to go under the hammer this week.

In Sydney there are set to be 1,103 auctions, the third busiest auction week of the year so far. Last week, which included a long weekend, auction numbers were down with just 524 houses that went under the hammer.

Melbourne is set to see auction volumes hold above 1,000 for the second week in a row with 1,067 homes set to go under the hammer, compared to 1,095 last week and 1,029 this time last year.



Across the smaller capitals, Brisbane is set to host the most auctions this week (187), up from 154 last week. There are 167 auctions scheduled in Adelaide, up from 130 last week.



Canberra is set to see the number of homes going under the hammer to more than double with 84 homes go under the hammer, up from 41 one week ago.



There are 12 auctions scheduled inPerth, compared to 10 last week, while there is just one auction on the radar in Tasmania.



Top auctions around the country

Multi-generational living is a possibility at this Fitzroy North home. Pic: Supplied

This home has room for more than one generation, with two kitchen and dining rooms, along with five bedrooms. Situated in Melbourne's Fitzroy North the home has a guide of $2.4 million to $2.6 million and goes to auction at 2pm on Saturday.

There is plenty of opportunity in this home going to auction in the Brisbane suburb of Hawthorne. Pic: Supplied

In Brisbane an original Queenslander style home sitting over two lots is to go to auction on Saturday October 12 at 3pm.



The existing home has a traditional facade, a covered wrap-around verandah and established front gardens and is ripe for further renovation. There is also the potential to build two properties. It is listed with Sarah Hackett from Place Bulimba.

