All eyes on view.com.au as audience reaches new heights in May

More people are turning to rising property portal view.com.au, with latest official audience figures showing strong growth.

The latest IPSOS audience numbers for May show view.com.au's audience reached a new record of 1.24 million in May.



That was a significant 14 per cent increase on April and beats its previous best IPSOS Iris audience number of 1.09 million in February this year.

Meanwhile internal Google Analytics data showed 1.8 million users visited the site in May.

Great start

"We're still only 8 months in since the launch of view.com.au and we couldn't be happier with the audience growth as we move into our winter hiatus across June and July," he said.

"It's great to finish off the Autumn campaign period so strongly."



Strong spring

With the spring selling season fast approaching further developments across product and advertising are to be launched in coming months to bring further growth.

"Spring campaign planning is in full swing with a mid August go live and we look forward to further audience growth with some fantastic product enhancements and fresh new messaging in the pipeline," Mr Tyrell said.

"Channel Seven's AFL finals series is the perfect timing for us to build aggressively through spring," Mr Tyrell said.



"This on top of further Seven West Media integrations including 1.3 million reached through Dream Home since launch, and our new View suburb profile segment on Better, Homes & Gardens puts us in the perfect position for a massive spring."