Anthony Albanese puts investment property up for sale

The Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has put his Sydney investment property on the market as the spring peak selling season kicks off.

The townhouse, now for sale, is situated in the inner-west Sydney suburb of Dulwich Hill. Pic: Supplied

The property, a townhouse in the inner west suburb of Dulwich Hill has a $1.9 million price.



That's a mark up on what he paid for the house.

The three-bedroom townhouse has been an investment property and rented out. Pic: Supplied

He bought the three-bedroom, two-bathroom modern townhouse for $1.175 million in 2015, according to CoreLogic.



Purchased as an investment property, it has been rented out with its last listed price in 2015 at $880 a week.



The property hit the headlines earlier this year when tenant, Jim Flanagan, went to the media after being given notice to vacate.



It was also revealed at the time that Mr Albanese had dropped the rent to $680 during COVID and it remained at that amount until the end of the lease.



The Prime Minister came under fire at the time but he defended his move saying that he decided to sell the property after his personal situation changed.

The property was bought when he was married to his former wife Carmel Tebbutt.

The sale comes as he simplifies his financial affairs ahead of his marriage to his fiance Jodie Haydon.

The median house price in Dulwich Hill rise 52.5 per cent in the past five years. Pic: Supplied

It's a prime time to sell in the suburb which has seen the median house price in Dulwich Hill rise 52.5 per cent in the past five years.

The median house price now sits at $2.16 million according to CoreLogic.

The property data site also states that the townhouse Mr Albanese is selling has an estimated value of $1.93 million.

The two-storey brick townhouse is described in its advertisement on realestateview as "showcasing contemporary style and high quality design" and as a place that you can "settle the children in for the night and retreat into the sanctuary of a peaceful master suite".

The property, which includes a small backyard, goes to auction on October 12. Pic: Supplied

It also sits close ot Dulwich Hill village and the light rail to the city.

Mr Albanese knows the area he bought into well, with the suburb of Dulwich Hill sitting in his electorate of Grayndler.

The property is being sold through Shad Hassen of The Agency and will go to auction on October 12.