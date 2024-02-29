Are Melbourne home prices coming out of the doldrums?

Melbourne property prices could be starting to come out of their slump after a slight uptick in values was recorded in February, a new report shows.

The median dwelling price in the Victorian capital increased for the first time in three months - up 0.1 per cent to $778,941 CoreLogic's Home Value Index released today revealed.

"There may be an underlying sense of urgency from buyers expecting interest rates to come down later in the year," CoreLogic research director Tim Lawless said. Pic: Shutterstock

CoreLogic research director Tim Lawless said though the gain was "subtle" it indicated Melbourne may be starting to see some signs of market confidence after a quarter of declines.

"There may be an underlying sense of urgency from buyers expecting interest rates to come down later in the year," Mr Lawless said.

He said when interest rates fell, house prices usually increased. This meant people looking to enter the Melbourne property market this year could be anticipating - and contributing to - future price-growth.

"It is building up an affordability advantage over Sydney and Brisbane," he said. "That will work in Melbourne's favour eventually - there is a silver lining in its underperformance."

He said the main reason Melbourne's market had softened in the past few months was due to state government tax reforms (effective from January this year) affecting land taxes, windfall gains taxes and vacant land taxes. The changes were a "disincentive" for investors, he said.

Sydney and Brisbane each saw monthly increases - 0.5 and 0.9 per cent respectively, taking Sydney's median to $1,128,155 and Brisbane's to $805,593.

Nationally values were up 0.6 per cent in February compared with 0.4 per cent growth the month before - representing the strongest monthly gain in property prices in four-months, the report showed.

"It's looking a bit like there are some green shoots," Mr Lawless said. "But prices are still generally lower than their peaks."

Three cities - Brisbane, Adelaide and Perth - were at the peak of their price-growth with Perth seeing the largest monthly gain of any capital (1.8 per cent to a median of $687,004).

Though it was recording rapid growth, the market in Perth was still affordable relative to most other cities, Mr Lawless said.

"Perth's market is rising in value by $12,000 a month," Mr Lawless said. "It is still a very affordable market even when adjusted for local incomes."

Perth is at the peak of its price growth with the largest monthly gain of any capital of 1.8 per cent to a median of $687,004. Pic: Shutterstock

Perth's median was nearly $450,000 less than the most expensive capital - Sydney - which meant prices in the west were about six times the average income, whereas buyers were paying roughly nine times their income on average in the harbour city, Mr Lawless said.

Hobart was the only capital to see median values decline - down 0.3 per cent to $652,645 while Adelaide saw the second-largest increase at 1.1 per cent to $727,142 - roughly just $50,000 below Melbourne's median dwelling value.

Darwin and Canberra saw modest gains of 0.1 and 0.7 per cent respectively - with Canberra's values up for the first time in two months.