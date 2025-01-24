As the number of homes for sale rises, which cities are now buyer's markets?

The number of homes for sale is on the rise, giving buyers a better position to get in the market.



More homes are up for sale putting the buyer ahead in some cities. Pic: Shutterstock

Listing numbers, that is the number of homes advertised for sale, have risen across major capital cities including Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane according to latest data from CoreLogic.



In Sydney, the number of listings is up 6.7 per cent from 12 months ago, Melbourne listing numbers are up 1.1 per cent, and Brisbane has seen a 2.9 per cent rise.

"Nationally you could say we are shifting to a buyers market and the slight uplifting in [housing] stock is representative of that but its still very diverse depending on which market you are in," said CoreLogic's Head of Reseach Eliza Owen.



Buyer advantage

"Melbourne is a firm buyers market and Hobart is also still a buyers market but we are starting to see stock levels adjust there."

The country's most expensive housing market and strong performer Sydney is also undergoing change.

"For Sydney, which is more of an emerging buyers market we're really starting to see a loosening up."



She said the higher number of homes for sale at the start of 2025 comes after more homes hit the market in both the spring of 2024 and at the kick off of 2025.

"It is a reflection of a pretty strong spring selling season in 2024 when more people have tried to market their property for sale," she said.

However some "properties have taken longer to sell so those trying to sell are losing a bit of their market advantage and that's contributed to the higher stock levels at this start of the year".

"New listings at the start of this year have also come in pretty strong as well.



"So its a little bit of a hangover stock as well as a steady volume of people putting their properties on the market through the start of the year."

She said in certain markets which have outperformed in recent times, such as Perth, Adeliade and Brisbane people may be taking advantage of the high prices to cash out.

"These cities have had massive windfall gains so for people who are looking to upsize or downsize its a pretty good time to be doing that."

However some sellers today may have also been forced into the position after interest rates have stayed higher for longer than some expected.

"Although the numbers are very low some people might also be making a tough call around whether they can hold onto their properties given interest rates have been high for a very long time and the expectation for a cut in interest rates has blown out to 2025," she said.



Buying in

While the news that markets such as Sydney are now starting to turn a corner buyers agent Michelle May said getting a better deal today depended on the type of home you were interested and in what part of the city.

"There is no such thing as one Sydney market," Ms May said.

She said that for higher density apartments "the tide had well and truly turned".

"What I've been seeing is more investor property coming onto the market , the newer apartments are selling for less than what they paid for a number of years ago," she said.

More affordable properties were also more accessible.

For higher density apartments "the tide had well and truly turned". Pic: Shutterstock

"When we'r looking at that pool for first homebuyers you can certainly say that those buyers have got a little bit more power than they previously had."

She said well located freestanding homes however were still hotly contested.

"If you want to be within 10 kilometres of the CBD and in a good school catchment are or have theMetro at your doorstep there is always going to be a shortage of those great properties and so you're still going to have competition."