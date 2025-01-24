Featured
National
VIC
NSW
QLD
TAS
WA
SA
Finance
Real Estate
Dream Home

SHARE ARTICLE

National

As the number of homes for sale rises, which cities are now buyer's markets?

By Jen Melocco

By Jen Melocco, National Property News Director, ACM & View.com.au

First published 24 January 2025, 6:15 am

FOLLOW US ON

The number of homes for sale is on the rise, giving buyers a better position to get in the market.

More homes are up for sale putting the buyer ahead in some cities. Pic: Shutterstock

Listing numbers, that is the number of homes advertised for sale, have risen across major capital cities including Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane according to latest data from CoreLogic.

In Sydney, the number of listings is up 6.7 per cent from 12 months ago, Melbourne listing numbers are up 1.1 per cent, and Brisbane has seen a 2.9 per cent rise.

"Nationally you could say we are shifting to a buyers market and the slight uplifting in [housing] stock is representative of that but its still very diverse depending on which market you are in," said CoreLogic's Head of Reseach Eliza Owen.

Buyer advantage

"Melbourne is a firm buyers market and Hobart is also still a buyers market but we are starting to see stock levels adjust there."

The country's most expensive housing market and strong performer Sydney is also undergoing change.

"For Sydney, which is more of an emerging buyers market we're really starting to see a loosening up."

She said the higher number of homes for sale at the start of 2025 comes after more homes hit the market in both the spring of 2024 and at the kick off of 2025.

"It is a reflection of a pretty strong spring selling season in 2024 when more people have tried to market their property for sale," she said.

However some "properties have taken longer to sell so those trying to sell are losing a bit of their market advantage and that's contributed to the higher stock levels at this start of the year".

"New listings at the start of this year have also come in pretty strong as well.

"So its a little bit of a hangover stock as well as a steady volume of people putting their properties on the market through the start of the year."

She said in certain markets which have outperformed in recent times, such as Perth, Adeliade and Brisbane people may be taking advantage of the high prices to cash out.

"These cities have had massive windfall gains so for people who are looking to upsize or downsize its a pretty good time to be doing that."

However some sellers today may have also been forced into the position after interest rates have stayed higher for longer than some expected.

"Although the numbers are very low some people might also be making a tough call around whether they can hold onto their properties given interest rates have been high for a very long time and the expectation for a cut in interest rates has blown out to 2025," she said.

Buying in

While the news that markets such as Sydney are now starting to turn a corner buyers agent Michelle May said getting a better deal today depended on the type of home you were interested and in what part of the city.

"There is no such thing as one Sydney market," Ms May said.

She said that for higher density apartments "the tide had well and truly turned".

"What I've been seeing is more investor property coming onto the market , the newer apartments are selling for less than what they paid for a number of years ago," she said.

More affordable properties were also more accessible.

For higher density apartments "the tide had well and truly turned". Pic: Shutterstock

"When we'r looking at that pool for first homebuyers you can certainly say that those buyers have got a little bit more power than they previously had."

She said well located freestanding homes however were still hotly contested.

"If you want to be within 10 kilometres of the CBD and in a good school catchment are or have theMetro at your doorstep there is always going to be a shortage of those great properties and so you're still going to have competition."

National

SHARE ARTICLE

Stay informed with all the latest in property news and advice
mailReceive updates direct to your inbox

Most Viewed

What you get in a regional centre vs capital city for under $600k
What you get in a regional centre vs capital city for under $600k
Newcastle publicans snap up Finnegan's Hotel in off-market deal
Newcastle publicans snap up Finnegan's Hotel in off-market deal
As the number of homes for sale rises, which cities are now buyer's markets?
As the number of homes for sale rises, which cities are now buyer's markets?
Fitness influencer Adam Sullivan buys GRAYA property Dune in $11 million sale
Fitness influencer Adam Sullivan buys GRAYA property Dune in $11 million sale
Take a look inside Paul McCartney's worldwide property portfolio
Take a look inside Paul McCartney's worldwide property portfolio
Explore Categories
NationalNational
VICVIC
NSWNSW
QLDQLD
TASTAS
WAWA
SASA
FinanceFinance
Real EstateReal Estate
Dream HomeDream Home

Related Articles

From ugly duckling to glam home: The architecturally-designed 'Magic' house hits the market

From ugly duckling to glam home: The architecturally-designed 'Magic' house hits the market

By January Jones
Inside designer Jodhi Meares' tiny but gorgeous home with a $4.8 million price tag

Inside designer Jodhi Meares' tiny but gorgeous home with a $4.8 million price tag

By Emily Holgate
Mollymook's $10m home moves to 'soft listing' after failing to sell at auction

Mollymook's $10m home moves to 'soft listing' after failing to sell at auction

By Brendan Crabb
Open for inspection: The best properties with pools for sale across Australia

Open for inspection: The best properties with pools for sale across Australia

By January Jones