Australian home sellers reap $310k profit as prices on the rise

Australian property sellers are seeing profits at some of the highest rates in 10 years, a new report has shown, as house prices continue to track upward.

The median profit from property sales was $310,000 in the December quarter compared with $290,000 in the previous quarter. Pic: Shutterstock

The number of homes that made a profit at sale increased from 93.6 per cent to 94 per cent between the 2023 September and December quarters and was up on the decade average of 90.8 per cent, CoreLogic's Pain and Gain report released Wednesday revealed.

The report analysed 90,000 re-sales across the country in the three months to December last year. It showed that not only was the percentage of profit-making sales up, but also the amount sellers earned.

The median profit from property sales was $310,000 compared with $290,000 in the previous quarter.

CoreLogic research director Tim Lawless said though profits were up nationally, some markets remained flat or even saw declines - including Melbourne, Hobart and Darwin.

"Those markets where we see values rising like Perth, Brisbane and Adelaide, have also seen profits increase," Mr Lawless said.

Units trailing houses

Houses were much more likely to return a profit on resale than units, the report showed, with 97 per cent profitability compared with about 88 per cent respectively.

Mr Lawless said units had traditionally trailed behind houses but that the gap had widened, partially due to a "pandemic shift in preferences" with people wanting more space and not needing to commute.

Units had traditionally trailed behind houses but that the gap has widened. Pic: Shutterstock

"But also the supply introduced between 2012 and 2017 to the Sydney and Melbourne unit markets has meant demand has dropped off," he said.

He said even in markets where unit supply was low - such as Melbourne's Mornington Peninsula - houses outstripped them for profitability.

"Even then units tend to see a higher portion of loss-making re-sales than houses."

However, he said unit prices, and therefore profitability, could see an upswing in the wake of housing supply shortages and affordability woes.

"The unit sector is in a strong position to compete with, or even perform better than the housing market in the coming years."

Flippers on the rise

The report also showed that although the median 'hold period' - the length of time a home was owned before selling - was 9 years, more people were selling after two or three years than they did pre-COVID.

More people were selling after two or three years than they did pre-COVID.Pic: Shutterstock

Mr Lawless said climbing interest-rates and the end of fixed-term mortgages were one explanation, but also a post-COVID shift in lifestyle could be another.

"A lot of people who had a shorter hold-period were regional buyers," he said. "They may have made the regional move during COVID, and now perhaps environmental factors have meant the need to move back to the city."