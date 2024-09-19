Award-winning Palm Beach home 'La Palma' is on the market

A stunning Palm Beach property is on the market after winning a slew of interior design awards. 'La Palma' is located on the northern tip of Palm Beach with extraordinary coastal views across the Pittwater towards Lion Island and Barrenjoey Headland.



La Palma has won multiple awards for its exceptional design. Pic: Supplied.

After a recent interior redesign by Yasmine Ghoneim (the designer behind Hamish and Zoe Foster-Blake's new home) from Studio YSG , is hitting the auction block the property went on to win multiple awards for its exceptional design and creative use of colour.



WATCH: Studio YSG was behind the jaw dropping interiors on Hamish and Zoe Foster Blake's new home - shown here via Vogue Living

Listing agent David Edwards describes the home as a "rare property" and having a similar feel to the Amalfi Coast.



"It's got that really cosmopolitan feel to it, which is not your normal northern beaches coastal style," says Edwards. "It's got panache to it and style. It's really special."



The property is located on the northern tip of Palm Beach with extraordinary coastal views. Pic: Supplied.

The four-bedroom home is the ultimate entertainer, offering a swimming pool, chef's kitchen, alfresco dining and exquisite landscape design created by award-winning Dangar Barrin Smith. Floor-to-ceiling glass windows, and a north facing position, mean that the property is filled with sunshine all year long.



In the redesign of the property, Studio YSG used multiple high-end materials to create the luxe aesthetic of the home. Some of those materials included European linen, Giallo Sienna and Toledo marble, honed travertine and kimono silk. Many elements within the home were also hand-painted to create a bespoke and unique design.



The home is set up as the ultimate entertainer. Pic: Supplied.

"It is a very unique property," says Edwards. "It has a strong international feel to it, which I think steps it above your normal coastal holiday home."

Recently available as a holiday rental and photoshoot location, La Palma was so popular that even the owners found it difficult to use their own property. Since being listed on the market, interest for the property has been nothing short of exceptional.

La Palma has been a popular holiday rental and photoshoot location. Pic: Supplied.

"We've got momentum and we're getting a really good response to it. It has all the hallmarks of a property that's going to sell."

"I'm privileged to sell properties like this and I've never lost that sense of privilege," says Edwards. "To be representing owners with properties like this, we take the responsibility very seriously."

Interest for the property has been very strong. Pic: Supplied.

La Palma has been listed by LJ Hooker Palm Beach with a price guide of $13.5 million.