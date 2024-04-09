Bringing in the 'dollar-bucks': Bluey's house hits the market

One of Australia's most iconic houses has just hit the market - but it's not one you can buy forreal life, even with all the dollar-bucks in the world.

Yes, the Heeler family from hit kids' animated TV show Bluey are selling their classic Queenslander home - in the show of course - but a listing has also been posted online to promote the upcoming season finale.

The latest episode, 'Ghostbasket', depicts dad Bandit pretending to be a real estate agent showing mum Chilli - pretending to be a prospective buyer - around the house.

Their daughters Bluey and Bingo are pretending to be 'the grannies' Janet and Rita in the episode, who 'own' the house and don't want to sell.

Bluey and family are on the move according to the latest episodes of the show. Pic: Shutterstock

It's typical of the show for the family to play these sorts of elaborate games (I have two kids aged five and two - so have seen more than my fair share of Bluey) so when an actual sale sign appeared out the front of the house at the end of the episode, it was quite the twist.

Putting up for the sale sign

A 'real' listing was then posted online which described the home as "a quaint, animated family home nestled in an undisclosed Brisbane location, that could be in Red Hill or The Gap (we'll never tell), with mid-century design aesthetics offset by whimsical touches".

An inner-city Brisbane home was transformed into the Heelers house by Airbnb. Pic: Airbnb

Glynis Austin Properties director Glynis Austin said if the house were real and actually for sale in the area, it would see a lot of competition from buyers.

"It's a classic little cottage," she said. "If that was on 800 square metres, it would be worth between $2 million and $2.2 million."

If the Heelers had purchased the home 10 years ago - which seems to make sense with the timeline of the show - Austin said it would have been worth about $600,000.

A good investment

It's a tidy profit of up to $1.6 million for Bandit and Chilli, unsurprising given how house-prices have boomed in the past decade in the Paddington, Red Hill and The Gap area of Brisbane.

The median house price in Red Hill increased by 10.1 per cent in just the past year to $1,696,145 CoreLogic data showed, while The Gap saw an increase of 16 per cent to $1,137,560.

Similar homes in the area sold in the past six months have been priced in the low $1 millions up to the high $2 millions, View Real Estate sold listings showed.

"There's no stock and a lot of buyers, so prices are very strong," Austin said.

She said there were families wanting to purchase in the area, but more often than not those looking to buy there were attracted to it for its "cosmopolitan" lifestyle.

"It's hard to fit a family of four in a three-bedroom these days," she said.

Where Bluey's family is moving will likely be revealed in the next episode entitled 'The Sign' which will air on Sunday on ABC Kids and iView. It is also the season finale.

As Bluey creator Joe Brumm has been known to use his real life as inspiration for the show and with rumours this might be the last season of Bluey for some time - eyes could be on the famous animator's own future property moves.

Its not the first time that Bluey's home has hit the headlines.

A Brisbane house was transformed to replicate the Heeler home for a competition run by Airbnb in 2022.

It later sold in the same year for $1.845 million, however there was speculation that it would have attracted an even bigger price - up to $6 million.