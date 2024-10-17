Featured
Brisbane riverfront luxe home hits the $20 million mark

By Jen Melocco

By Jen Melocco

First published 17 October 2024, 8:00 pm

A six-bedroom luxury mansion in the Brisbane riverfront suburb of Hawthorne has sold for more than $20 million.

The luxury mansion in the Brisbane riverfront suburb of Hawthorne has sold for more than $20 million. Pic: Supplied

The stunning home, sold by Sarah Hackett of Place Estate Agents, attracted strong interest as the city's real estate outperforms.

"The competitive interest and multiple offers we received are indicative of the strong market for high-quality homes in Hawthorne," Mrs Hackett said.

There were four written offers for the home, all from Brisbane buyers. Pic: SUpplied

She said there were four written offers for the home, all from Brisbane buyers.

While Mrs Hackett was unable to comment on the buyers or final sale price it is understood to have hit the $20 million mark.

The home was built and owned by developer Todd Brown and his wife Arabella who purchased the waterfront block with a weatherboard cottage on it for $6.1 million in 2014.

The riverside bar, pool and entertaining area is a highlight of the luxury build. Pic: Supplied

The house that has been built by the couple, offers resort style living and high end design.

The riverside bar, pool and entertaining area is a highlight of the luxury build, with full marble wet bar and resort style lounges around the 20 metre pool.

The riverside property features a 20 metre swimming pool. Pic: Supplied

For those feeling a bit more energetic there is also a full-sized tennis court.

For evening entertaining there is also a luxe firepit area where guests can gather.

The kitchen features a large island bench and splashback in a stunning marble. Pic: Supplied

Inside the home is just as stunning with soaring ceilings and floor to ceiling windows allowing residents to take in the view.

The central open-plan living, kitchen and dining area features quality finishes, from a timber-batten lined ceiling, a striking kitchen island and splashback in luxurious marble and travertine tile floors.

The central open-plan living, kitchen and dining features a timber-batten lined ceiling. Pic: Supplied

The home also features a media room, office, professional gym, along with six bedrooms.

Set on almost 3000sq m of land with 32m of water frontage, the home was 18 months in the design phase and an additional two years under construction.

