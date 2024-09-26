Brisbane vs Sydney: AFL Grand Final stars property portfolios revealed.

As the AFL Grand Final approaches, the Sydney Swans and Brisbane Lions prepare to clash in a highly anticipated match.

Lachie and Julie Neale - big winners and property flippers. Picture supplied/ and via Instgram @julesneale

AFL players are renowned for their athletic prowess and high salaries. But what happens when the final siren blows and they hang up their boots for good? For many, a savvy investment in property can secure their financial future. Let's take a look at how some of the AFL's biggest names are navigating the property market with a focus on the Grand Final titans.

Sydney Swans Captain Callum Mills and fiancé Tiffany Browne. Picture via Instagram @tiffanybrowne

Sydney Swans:

Callum Mills: The star Sydney Swans captain, may have been ruled out of playing in Saturday's AFL Grand Final but he recently kicked a goal with his latest addition to his growing property portfolio. Alongside his partner Tiffany Browne the swan star player purchased a luxurious $6.4 million estate in Duffys Forest, NSW.

Callum Mills and Tiffany Brown Picture via Instagram @callummillss

This two-hectare property is just the latest addition for the couple, who already have a combined real estate portfolio worth millions. Mills owns a $1.74 million terrace in Paddington, while Browne comes from a family with extensive property investment experience.



Callum Mills classic Paddington terrace in Sydney's Eastern Suburbs. Picture supplied

Her father, Toby Browne, is the owner of PharmaCare and heads the Browne family's property investment company. With Mills' family also involved in the property industry through his father's luxury home design and construction firm Cadence & Co., it's clear that real estate runs deep in this couple's blood.



Luke Parker: The Sydney Swans midfielder recently offloaded his Matraville duplex in Sydney's inner west, co-developed with his interior designer wife Kate Lawrence-Parker, for a cool $3 million. Since then the couple have started documenting the renovation of their forever home 'The Corner House' via Lawrence-Parker's Instagram.

Kate Lawrence Parker is documenting the renovation of the couple's forever home ' the Corner House' on her instagram @katelawrenceinteriors5

Lance "Buddy" Franklin: The retired Swans superstar forward remains a major player in the property market, although details about his current Sydney residence are private. However, his purchase of Villa Casa in Reedy Creek on Queensland's Gold Coast hinterland for a record-breaking $8.75 million in late 2023 solidified his reputation as a savvy investor alongside his entrepreneur wife Jesinta Franklin. The couple, who share two young children, Tallulah and Rocky, moved to the Gold Coast last year when Buddy, 37, retired from playing AFL after stints with Hawthorn Football Club from 2005 to 2013 and the Sydney Swans from 2014 to 2023.



Buddy and Jesinta Franklin appear set to sell their home on the Gold Coast after purchasing it for $8.75 million in 2022. Picture supplied/Instagram

Brisbane Lions:

Lachie Neale: This midfield maestro secured his future with the Lions with a hefty contract extension until 2026. Neale, who earns an estimated $850,000 to $950,000 annually, has proven to be a shrewd property investor.



Lachie and Julie Neale. Pitcure via Instagram @julesneale

After being lured to Brisbane from the Fremantle Dockers in 2018, Neale purchased a $1.77 million house in Coorparoo. His foresight paid off handsomely, as he flipped the property for a staggering $2.6 million in 2022 - a near million-dollar profit.



Lachie Neale's incredible property flip at 7 Brae Street, Coorparoo, QLD. Picture supplied

Neale didn't stop there; he then splashed out on a dream Hamptons-style home in Seven Hills for $2.43 million, solidifying his position as a property market player.

Lachie Neale's forever home in Seven Hills features a beautiful pool and Hampton's styling. Picture supplied

Josh Dunkley: The young gun recently joined the Lions from the Western Bulldogs and wasted no time putting down roots in Queensland. Dunkley and his superstar netballing partner, Tippah Dwan, splashed out a cool $2.265 million for a character-filled home in Paddington in Sydney's Eastern suburbs.



Josh recently shot a video showing off his impressive lawn and incredible pool area with drone shots over the backyard.

WATCH: Josh talks us through the renovation project. Video @joshdunkley_

They recently renovated with the help of The Block alumni Leah and Ash and the results are incredible!



The two-story property boasts five bedrooms, a pool, a wine cellar, and a sprawling backyard - perfect for entertaining and unwinding after a big game.



Beyond the Grand Final contenders:

Former Bulldogs captain Chris Grant has kicked a goal in the property market, selling his lavish waterfront home in Williamstown, Victoria for a record-breaking price.



Chris Grant's Williamstown waterfront home at 15 The Strand Williamstown. Picture supplied Compton Green

The Australian football Hall of Famer listed the property for $8 million to $8.8 million in August 2023 and it eventually sold for an undisclosed sum believed to be around $8.5 million.

Meanwhile, ex-Collingwood and Fremantle star Chris Tarrant and his interior designer wife Lauren have splashed out almost $10 million on two neighbouring houses in the blue chip Melbourne suburb of Toorak.



Lauren Tarrant and Chris Tarrant pictured in their Toorak home. Picture va Instagram @laurentarrant

The couple paid $6.35 million and $3.57 million respectively for the properties on St Georges Road, one of Melbourne's most prestigious streets.