Buddy and Jesinta Franklin tease sale of luxury $8.75m home

Buddy and Jesinta Franklin appear set to sell their home on the Gold Coast after purchasing it for $8.75 million in 2022. Picture supplied/Instagram

STAR couple Buddy Franklin and Jesinta Campbell could be poised to sell their glamorous Gold Coast home just 18 months after they dropped a record-breaking sum on the luxury property.

Built into a hill on a 4497-square metre block, the seven-bedroom, eight-bathroom home was designed by architect Reece Keil. Picture supplied

Retired AFL star Buddy and former Miss Universe Australia wife Jesinta purchased the newly built Mediterranean-style property, Villa Casa, in November 2022 for $8.75 million six days after it hit the market.

The result smashed sales records in the emerging suburb of Reddy Creek in the Gold Coast hinterland.

The property won the Master Builder Gold Coast House of the Year award in 2022. Picture supplied

The couple, who share two young children, Tallulah and Rocky, moved to the Gold Coast last year when Buddy, 37, retired from playing AFL after stints with Hawthorn Football Club from 2005 to 2013 and the Sydney Swans from 2014 to 2023.



Jesinta recently spoke of the family's desire to sell up in order for a change of lifestyle.

Jesinta and Buddy Franklin with their two children. Picture Getty

"We're actually thinking of selling up and buying a farm now, so yeah, we'll see how we go," Jesinta told Channel 7's The Morning Show.



"But that could be the next thing we're talking about the next time I'm here. Potentially (we could sell the dream home). I mean, yes.

The home's elevated position takes in 180-degree coastal views. Picture supplied

"We just love the idea of being on land, growing our own food, having horses, a couple of Highland cows, we'd love that. It could be something interesting."

The couple sold off a luxury pad in Sydney's eastern suburbs for $5 million to move to Queensland.

Built into a hill on a 4497-square metre block with elevated 180-degree coastal views, the seven-bedroom, eight-bathroom home was designed by architect Reece Keil.

The living room. Picture supplied

The property won the Master Builder Gold Coast House of the Year award in 2022.

From the striking curves and archways on the limestone exterior to the resort-style pool area which has a swim-up bar, the house was described on the 2022 listing as "enriched with no-expense-spared finishes".



The designer kitchen. Picture supplied

Inside includes chevron-pattern timber floors, custom brass balustrades, lime rendered internal walls and 3.9-metre high ceilings.



The designer kitchen has five slabs of white dolomite marble with custom flutes made in Israel, including the half-moon island bench.



The family room. Picture supplied

It is equipped with two dishwashers, a double integrated fridge, a zip tap with hot, cold and sparkling water and Travertine tiles.



Features of the home include the lounge room with gas fireplace and a games room with leather seating and bar.



The master bedroom. Picture supplied

Buddy and Jesinta's master suite has a bespoke four-metre headboard and a vaulted tunnel leading to the oversized walk-in robe and ensuite.



The massive master ensuite features brass lighting and tapware, a circular stone bath, stone benchtops and integrated sinks.



The luxury ensuite. Picture supplied

All four remaining bedrooms include luxury ensuites.



Outside is a resort-style paradise, with an alfresco entertaining terrace, a built-in barbecue and a magnesium pool with a swim-up bar.



The pool includes a swim-up bar. Picture supplied

The sale of the home topped the previous record of $7.075 million in Reedy Creek when it was sold by Amir Mian and Justin Haynes of Amir Mian Prestige.



The median house price in Reedy Creek is $1.45 million, according to CoreLogic.