Buy into the 'bookshelf wealth' trend with these eight great homes with libraries

'Bookshelf wealth' is one of the hottest new interior trend and that is being reflected in the real estate world.

In an era dominated by technology, the nostalgia and comfort of a home library is a "standout feature" for prospective buyers according to leading agents.



These magical spaces often feature floor-to-ceiling bookshelves, a comfy chair, a window seat and even a ladder for those hard-to-reach top shelves.



Nicole Stearman from Raine and Horne said the humble home library is becoming less common, and as result, even more desirable.



"It's unusual for people to dedicate a space to a library or their books these days, so when a buyer sees one, it's quite special and they absolutely love it," Ms Stearman said.



Whether they're nestled in the smallest of book nooks or the grandest of mansions, Ms Stearman said a personal library offers a retreat from the digital world.



"It's like a little escape room, and lot of buyers find them very magical and can imagine all their books in there," she said.



"I have not come across many houses that have had a little library in them, but when I do it's often a standout feature.''



Dive into this book cave

A property in the wine-region of Mudgee in the NSW Central Tablelands, has a library stacked with books from floor to ceiling in a maximalist fashion.



The books add character and colour to the room and Ms Stearman, the agent for the property, said buyers are "immediately drawn" to the room.



"A lot of people that walk in straightaway comment and say 'this is amazing I've always wanted a room like that!'," she said.



"The library has a little nook that gets all the north sun so there's a little reading corner you can perch upon with a blanket, with the sunlight coming through ... which is just lovely.



"It's a really interesting, beautiful home, there's a lot of aspects that they really like, but certainly the library is a draw card."

On 446 Green Gully Road, the five bedroom and two bathroom home is on for sale for offers over $1,000.000.

More houses for sale with home libraries across Australia

A library fit for a king

In the heart of the upmarket NSW Southern Highlands, this immense library has a stunning custom-designed library where you could while away days and nights.

The never-ending shelf space has enough room for even the most avid readers, and of course a ladder to reach the highest shelf in the dedicated library wing.

It sits within the 'Palmoma Estate', in the town of Robertson and along with the library the stunning home which has featured in design magazines around the globe, has nine bedrooms, seven bathrooms and is on 39 hectares of land.

Books with a view

This contemporary library on the coast of Queensland faces the eastern slopes of the magical Mount Cooroora.

The light-filled balcony allows readers to sit inside or out, while they take in the view.

On 63 Northmount Road, Federal QLD the modern house the four bedroom, three bathroom property is for sale for offers over $1,499,000.



Try a library tower

This library in the treetops home of Cawarral Queensland looks like something out of a fairy tale with its own tower fit with floor-to-ceiling bookshelves.



A ladder is fixed to the wall in order to reach the highest shelf, ensuring no space is spared.

On 41 Davidson Road, the four bedroom two bathroom home is for sale for offers over $979,000.

On the backdrop of the Mount Archer rainforest the home is a short drive to Rock Hampton and Bundaberg.

Diving into the classics

The home library in this 1850s home will transport buyers back in time.



'Merriville House' on 1 Eire Way Kellyville Ridge is a heritage-listed estate is in Sydney's northern suburbs.



The fireplace, dark timber shelving and deep red interior walls provide an atmosphere of comfort and warmth for any classic book lover.



The five bedroom, two bathroom property has preserved its heritage features and is just 45 minutes from Sydney's central business district.



Cozy southern cabin

This home nestled in the Tasmanian bush features a home library so inviting it could make non-readers want to curl up with a good book.



The custom made book cabinets in this separate up-stairs home library are the prefect place to house treasured tomes.



On 32 Native Corners Road, the six bedroom two bathroom property is for sale for $845,000.



Sunny window seat

This sunny reading space on the bank of the Brisbane river is colourful and inviting.



The window seat, plush lounge chairs and gentle colours provide a calm and relaxing space.



On 27 King Arthur Terrace, Tennyson, Brisbane the house has seven bedrooms and four bathrooms .

Dream home office

This library-study fusion in one Melbourne's top suburbs offers the ideal space for those working from home.



The big desk space allows readers to work or pore over lots of books with a view of the garden.



The home library on 7 Stonehaven Court, in the suburb of Toorak has five bedrooms and six bathrooms and is for sale via expressions of interest.

