Buy your own slice of Bridgerton in Australia's Bowral

When the NSW town of Bowral transformed into a Bridgerton fairy tale, interest went beyond the Regency-era show.



It also saw interest in real estate rise in the desirable Southern Highlands, just two hours from Sydney.



166 McEvilly Rd, Robertson

Bowral was chosen by Netflix to hold an exclusive launch of the Bridgerton season three with an event dubbed Bridgerton in Bowral recently.



The main streets and buildings were decorated in regency-era fashion with bunting, flowers and a garden party.



Corina Nesci, from Highland real estate said the event encouraged lots of inspired visitors to pop in and see what's for sale in the area.



"During Bridgerton in Bowral we saw a lot of activity, definitely lots of people popping in to inquire about our properties," Ms Nesci said.



The Press Shop cafe in Bowral decorated in a Bridgerton theme. Picture by Briannah Devlin

"It's certainly given us more exposure as an area."



Founded in 1861, Bowral's rolling hills, period features and quaint main street have an air of Bridgerton, which is set in the United Kingdom.



"Some people associate the Southern Highlands with the English countryside," she said.



"A lot of our residents here have English backgrounds and they appreciate the familiarity to back home."



Here's a list of some great houses for sale in and around Bowral, which have more than a touch of Bridgerton.



Featherington mansion

On a tree lined driveway sits Chateau Blondel, ideal for hosting balls or entertaining distinguished guests.



On 373 Centennial Road the four bedroom, three bathroom property is the quintessential Bridgerton in Bowral home.



The regal exterior of Chateau Blondel, which is the perfect venue for a ball. Picture supplied

It has a decadent interior, with dozens of imported chandeliers, granite and marble flooring and a baroque-style dining room.



The sandstone coloured exterior and front gardens mimic the Featherington's family home.



The "opulent and decorative" property would "definitely suit" a Bridgerton fantasy said selling agent Ms Nesci.



"Everything is quite generously proportioned, but at the same time It feels very welcoming, so it's a very inviting space " she said.

The lounge room of 373 Centennial Road. Picture supplied

"It does feel like a very special experience, it's not your standard home."



Ms Nesci said interest in the property came for those looking for their own home and were attracted to it's size and the ability make it their own.



Others, saw the home as a good investment opportunity.



The perfect place to make a grand entrance at Chateau Blondel. Picture supplied

"Because of the location, near wineries on Centennial road, it does lend itself to people wanting to look at running it as an an Airbnb venue."



"In terms of a holiday letting, it certainly would offer you a wonderful experience in the countryside."



The property has views of neighbouring vineyards and is just a five-minute drive to Bowral or Berrima.



Grand entrance

The cedar staircase in the foyer of this Southern Highlands mansion has a similar granduer of the Bridgerton family's Clyvedon Castle.



This Southern Highlands mansion has a similar granduer of the Bridgerton family's Clyvedon Castle.. Picture supplied

Situated on a 100 acres of land, this private property which was once part of the Milton Park Estate is the epitome of luxury country living.



The nine bedroom, nine bathroom home has plenty of room for accommodating guests and hosting parties.



Luxurious fittings like chandeliers, French doors and fireplaces make the large house warm and inviting.

The place to be seen, a grand staircase in this Bowral Mansion which is on part of the Milton Park estate. Picture supplied

Another era

While the show is set in the Regency-era it is not at all historically accurate, but that's its intention.



Modern music plays in the Netflix show's string quartet and their costumes are not always of their time.



The picture perfect exterior of the Tudor style home Teffont in Bowral. Picture supplied

Same with this Tudor-style home, which has a pitched gable roof, decorative timbering on the exterior and rich wooden accents, high ceilings and crystal chandeliers inside.



The house is named 'Teffont' and has five bedrooms and three bathrooms situated in the old pocket of Bowral on 32 Aitken Road.



An inviting lounge room complete with fireplace at Teffont in Bowral. Picture supplied

The house is for sale for $2,900,000.



Royal touch

This property in Robertson, just 20 minutes from Bowral has all the high-end finishes of a Bridgerton estate.



Linden Hall in Robertson, near Bowral, is a fine estate that would not be out of place in Bridgerton. Picture supplied

Named, Linden Hall, the unique statues and paintings add to maximalist, opulent style.



It has a Large marble foyer, fountains, entertaining areas inside and out, a cinema and library with separate formal lounge.



The foyer of 166 McEvilly Road, Robertson. Picture supplied

The dining room seats up to 18 people with an adjoining catering kitchen.



The seven bedroom, 6 bathroom house is on 166 McEvilly Road, Robertson.

Gardens fit for a tea party

This property with a magical garden near Bowral in Mittagong has the perfect lawns for hosting tea parties, and a maze to escape the family drama.



The gardens of 485 Range Road, Mittagong. Picture supplied

The five bedroom, three bathroom property, named Bendemere sits on five acres and has expansive views across the Southern Highlands



The home is surrounded by nature, with tiered gardens, hedges, Japanese-style ponds and a formal parterre garden.



The gardens of 485 Range Road, Mittagong. Picture supplied

To complement the garden, is an indoor heated swimming pool complex, complete with full bathroom, spa and sauna room.



The property is on 485 Range Road, Mittagong.

