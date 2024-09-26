Can you have a stylish home with kids? We asked an expert

Everyone tells you that your life is going to change dramatically when you have children. What they don't tell you is so will your home. White fabrics turn grey, mirrors have constant fingerprints on them, and that marble coffee table you spent a fortune on? It now has indistinguishable stains all over it. So what does a parent and former house proud person do? Seek out an expert.

Is having a stylish family-friendly home attainable? Pic: Allen Taylor for Unsplash.

Penny Miller is a mother, interior designer, stylist and founder of design practice Families in Mind Design. It is her mission to create enriching spaces for children that look good to parents' eyes too. With a background as a child development specialist, Miller understands the importance and role of 'home' for a family.

"Home is the heart of a family's everyday life," says Miller. "It's where connections are nurtured, where children feel a sense of belonging, and where parents can relax knowing their environment is supporting their family's growth and wellbeing.

As kids grow into teens, let them play with design in their space. Pic: Unsplash.

"A well-designed home makes a tangible difference to how a family functions and feels."

Where to begin

While a stylish family-friendly home may feel like an oxymoron, Miller insists that it is absolutely possible to have both and it begins with making smart design choices.

A design project by Penny Miller. Pic: FIM Design.

"Start by assessing how your home functions day-to-day," she says. "Focus on areas like storage solutions, creating designated play areas, and ensuring the home is safe without being restrictive."

Design changes can be as small and simple as rethinking furniture placement or adding more functional storage systems. "Think about how your child uses the space and what could be changed to support their independence, play, and safety," she says.

Avoiding common pitfalls

The biggest mistake Miller sees people make when renovating family homes is focusing too much on aesthetics without thinking about how the space will be used. Others include choosing impractical furniture or fabrics, or incorporating delicate finishes that aren't appropriate for young children.

"A stunning design can quickly become frustrating if it doesn't meet the demands of family life," says Miller.

Another common mistake Miller sees is families not planning for change. As a family grows and changes, so do their wants and needs. A good home design should be flexible and have the ability to adapt to the changing family.

Four design hacks for a happy home

1. Material selection

Miller advises against choosing impractical or delicate fabrics. Pic: Paige Cody for Unsplash.

Material choice is key to designing a family-friendly home. Since couches are high traffic areas, Miller suggests choosing a durable fabric like leather or a performance fabric with a high synthetic composition. Rugs are better if they're not 100 per cent wool and instead have synthetic fibres for added durability.

For dining chairs, consider grubby, food-covered hands and opt for timber over fabric. High-gloss finishes are also a no-no, as well as sharp-edged furniture.



2. Dedicated spaces



Organisation is an essential element to family-friendly design, especially for homes on the smaller side. As part of creating a designated play area, Miller also suggests toy rotation to keep things new and interesting for your child.

"Avoid temptation to fill all of the available space, as this can create visual overwhelm," says Miller. "It's important to leave enough floor space and wall space clear to allow the eyes to rest and for your family to actually play and engage in their environment freely."



3. Storage



Storage is important for any good home design, but once children are introduced it becomes the key ingredient.

"If you could only do one thing, I'd recommend investing in good storage solutions," says Miller. "Proper storage is life-changing for families-it reduces clutter, improves organisation, and creates a calmer environment."



4. Embrace your individuality

If you are considering changing up the design of your interiors, Miller warns against falling into the 'comparison trap'. "Each family is unique, with different personalities, needs, and sensitivities, and your home should reflect that," she says. "What works for one family may not work for yours."

Let kids unleash their sense of individuality contribute to the design of the bedroom. Pic: Unsplash.

"Creating spaces where both parents and children can thrive is crucial to fostering a happy, connected family life."