Channel 7's Dream Home episode 10: which team earns a perfect score at judging?

Lara and Peter unveiled Hannah and Jonny's new kitchen in Sunday night's episode of Dream Home. Picture supplied

It's room reveals night which means it's time for the judges to unleash their scores on the six teams.



The big question is whether Taeler and Elle's greediness with the budget allocation will keep the sisters at the top of the leaderboard.

Remember, they took a whopping $270,000 for trades to create their bathroom and living room and offered a dismal $4000 to Peter and Lara for their kitchen and guest bedroom.

Taeler and Elle's ultra luxurious bathroom at Hannah and Jonny's house. Picture

Tensions are still running high in the house where Lara and Peter, Taeler and Elle, and Rhys and Liam are tasked with creating a glamorous Palm Springs-inspired home for Hannah and Jonny.

The sisters had an additional $6000 left in their budget which has gone to waste and Rhys, Liam, Lara and Peter are reeling.

"This makes me really, really mad," Lara says.

How she is not blowing her top is beyond me as the sisters declare they have done nothing wrong by withholding the money from the other contestants.

Taeler and Elle. Picture supplied

Elle and Taeler are playing way too hard.

"I would literally rather get money out, put it in a drawer [for Hannah and Jonny than let them spend it," Elle says. Wow...

Meanwhile, it's all sunshine and rainbows over at Liam's house as the three teams attempt to bring his Scandi coastal vision to life.

Brad and Mel's controversial choice of artwork. Picture supplied

It's proving tricky for rookie renovators Brad and Mel who are completely clueless when it comes to interior design.

Their choice of artwork is a sore point for Jacinta who is hating on the fact that Mel took the coastal brief so literally by purchasing a generic artwork depicting a Queensland coastline.

I hate to say it, because I do feel for Brad and Mel, but Jacinta is right.



The artwork is ugly and all kinds of wrong.



Rhys and Liam's Palm Springs-inspired living room at Hannah and Jonny's house. Picture supplied

With one hour to go, the teams are scrambling to finish and Rhys is in a world of pain as he attempts to become a stylist, fluffing pillows and placing candles around the space.

So, he does what anyone else would do in this situation and asks Google 'how to style a coffee table'.

Elle and Taeler's styling in the dining room was not a hit with the other teams working at Hannah and Jonny's house. Picture supplied

Over at Hannah and Jonny's, Lara, Peter, Rhys and Liam are all puzzled at the sight of the sisters' over-styled dining room.

Considering how awful they acted this week, you can't help but hope the dining room brings them undone.

'I don't know if I'm at a bar, I don't know if I'm at a wedding, I don't know if I'm at Elvis Presley's house," Lara observes.

The judges arrive for the next round of judging in Queensland. Picture supplied

The judges arrive at Hannah and Jonny's to inspect Rhys and Liam's living room and laundry.

And it is very, very pink, with pink rugs, vases and that pink leather TV unit.



Liam and Rhys unveil the pink leather TV unit in Hannah and Jonny's living room. Picture supplied

Beyond the pink, the tradie bros have managed to pull together an Insta-worthy space with Venetian plaster and a curved tiled fireplace.

Lana gives the boys kudos for their styling. Nice one, Google.

Liam and Rhys' luxe laundry at Hannah and Jonny's. Picture supplied

The boys' laundry is spacious, with sage green cabinetry, gold hardware and loads of storage, so things are looking up for the boys after last week's dismal score.

Now it's to Taeler and Elle's dining room where the sisters have left a cocktail for each judge.



The judges inspect Hannah and Jonny's house. Picture supplied

Annoyingly, the judges declare the dining room as "the best one yet".

Their super expensive bathroom is up next and, of course, the judges love it - the freestanding tub, double mirror and double sinks, skylights and that boujie curved shower which appears to have around 1 million finger tiles.

The judges praised Taeler and Elle's luxury bathroom at Hannah and Jonny's house. Picture supplied

There's no way they can't win this.

It's time to inspect Peter and Lara's kitchen and more than anything, we want these guys to win over the judges purely out of spite for Taeler and Elle.

The girly vibe continues in the kitchen, with baby pink subway tiles on the rangehood and archway features.

The pink theme inside Hannah and Jonny's house continues in the kitchen. Picture supplied

The stone benchtop choice Lara agonised over is a winner and overall, it strikes a balance between modern and retro.

"This is a cool kitchen," Simon says.

The fridge can be controlled by phone, changes colour and plays music - it's a party fridge, so Jonny is gonna to love it.

The couple's guest bedroom doesn't draw the same enthusiasm as judge Simon describes it as 'sensory overload'.

Lara and Peter's guest bedroom at Hannah and Jonny's failed to wow the judges. Picture supplied

There's too much going on and the home's original decorative windows are hidden behind blinds, which is another strike.

It looks like the sisters have got this one in the bag. Nooooo ...

It's over to Liam's house where Hannah and Jonny are first on the chopping block with their kitchen and bedroom.

Hannah and Jonny's kitchen at Liam's house. Picture supplied

And, just like the last house, there are plenty of curves in the kitchen which has an arched wall feature, curved rangehood and curved timber island bench.

Here's hoping this curve trend doesn't date too quickly because the contestants are really going overboard with it.

The judges inspect Jacinta and Jordan's living room at Liam's house. Picture supplied

The skylight is a huge win for the space and Lana praises the choice of warm stone benchtop and splashback.

Their guest bedroom is underwhelming, which is a huge let down after they nailed it with their kitchen renovation.

Jacinta and Jordan's renovation of the laundry and living room is next.

Judge Simon felt the living room Jacinta and Jordan created at Liam's house was too tight. Picture supplied

There's another archway feature above the TV and while they like it, Simon says it feels cramped and doesn't cater for a growing family.

And, damn, there are a lot of cushions on that couch - 11 in total, in fact.

Jacinta and Jordan's living room. Picture supplied

Not a great start, so will the laundry save Jacinta and Jordan?

The laundry is huge and the judges approve, with yet another arched feature on the wall, loads of cabinets and a steam cupboard which irons clothes for you.

The judges described Brad and Mel's dining room at Liam's house as having too much "timber on timber". Picture supplied

Brad and Mel's dining space is next and the judges pick up on the fact that it's a lot of "timber on timber".

Simon describes it as "very ski chalet" and Lana says she would love to see a rug under the table but her biggest issue is the artwork.

"They just haven't quite got it," Lana says.

Brad and Mel's bathroom renovation at Liam's house. Picture supplied

Now to their bathroom which failed to earn the couple top scores in the last house, so how will their next bathroom be received?

It looks pretty, with a beautiful freestanding bath, archway feature above the vanity and earthy tiles.

"It's fabulous!", Lana yelps.

The vanity in Brad and Mel's bathroom at Liam's house won praise from Lana. Picture supplied

Lana loves it but Simon does not, and Rosie isn't a fan of the layout. Oh, dear.

It's judgement time as the teams and the judges head to the studio to receive feedback and their scores for the week.

Dr Chris Brown asks Peter if it has been another week in paradise and he replies 'We've had our moments" and shoots a glance at Taeler and Elle.

The judges loved Hannah and Jonny's kitchen in Liam's house. Picture supplied

"It was certainly difficult," Elle says.

Liam's house is first and Jonny and Hannah are praised for their kitchen but the guest bedroom is lacking.

Hannah and Jonny's guest bedroom at Liam's house was described by the judges as "lacklustre". Picture supplied

Poor Brad and Mel are next and Lana tells them there was too much timber and they needed a rug to break it up.

As Lana describes the artwork as a "bit moody and dark", Jacinta can barely hide her I-told-you-so look.

Brad and Mel's choice of artwork in the dining room was not a hit with the judges. Picture supplied

Lana praises their bathroom but Simon doesn't hold back and tells the couple they delivered a 90s bathroom. Ouch!

Liam looks worried and Mel is in tears because she tired so hard and, really, was the bathroom that bad?

Brad and Mel are ripped apart for their styling choices at judging. Picture supplied

Liam and Rhys are up next for their work in the living room which hit the brief of "Cali cool and Palm Springs", as Lana declares it the best living room so far.

As for the pink leather TV unit, Jonny is here for it and says: "It's very Rick James, I like it."



Lara and Peter's kitchen is rated as the judges' favourite so far and Lana tells the couple it is her favourite room in the entire series so far.



The butler's pantry in Lara and Peter's kitchen at Hannah and Jonny's house. Picture supplied

It's Simon's favourite kitchen, too.

You can almost see the steam coming out of Taeler and Elle's ears.

The sisters are up next with their dining room which Lana describes as "luxe, rich, opulent, Hollywood" and "the best dining room yet".

Taeler and Elle's dining room at Hannah and Jonny's won over the judges. Picture supplied

Please don't let them win.

The bathroom is another winner as Simon praises the space, leaving Lara and Peter to wince as the judges talk about how expensive it looks.

Now for the scores.

Lara and Peter earn high praise for their kitchen. Picture supplied

Hannah and Jonny walk away with 24.5 points, Jordan and Jacinta score 23 points, and Brad and Mel are handed 22.



Liam and Rhys score 27 points, Lara and Peter walk away with 26.5 points and now for Taeler and Elle who are handed a perfect score of 30 with three 10s from the judges.

Elle and Taeler take out a perfect score of 30. Picture supplied

When you hand yourself a $27k budget, there's no doubt you're going to take out a top score.

The sisters' evil plan worked, but was it worth getting the other teams off side? Hmmm...



"That is a little bit of a hard pill to swallow," Lara says.

Elle and Taeler's powder room at Hannah and Jonny's house. Picture supplied

The sisters take out the top of the table this week and they're on top with 80.5 points followed by Peter and Lara at 75.5, Rhys and Liam at 73, Jacinta and Jordan on 71.5, Hannah and Jonny on 70.5 and Brad and Mel still on the bottom with 67.5.

"I think Taeler and Elle should be very worried how intense tomorrow is going to be," Lara says.

This could be an interesting week ahead.