Channel 7's Dream Home episode 7 recap: second room reveals and judgement day

The six teams from Dream Home face the judging panel for a second time. Picture supplied

IT'S everyone's favourite night of the week - room reveals!

And it's also judgement day which means we will find out who takes the lead after the completion of the first two dream homes.



The countdown begins at Brad and Mel's house where the trio of teams is working hard to complete the house with 24 hours to go.

Peter works in the garden at Elle's house. Picture supplied

The landscaper still can't access the garden because the painting is yet to be completed and Taeler and the builder, Luca, are at it again.

"It's dunzo." Taeler says of her relationship with Luca, who went head-to-head with the self-professed expert renovator in the last episode in an argument over access to the front yard.

Over at Elle's house, the teams are getting it done, including Rhys and Liam in the ensuite, hallway and study.

There's still no door on the ensuite, and Brad and Mel's walk-in robe looks far more promising than last week when the couple struggled to finish their rooms.

Lara and Peter put the finishing touches on the letterbox at Elle's house. Picture supplied

Lara and Peter's timber-clad hallway is taking way too long, with three chippies and Peter all working on it, but they still don't think it will be finished in time.

Jordan and Jacinta have made great progress everywhere except the bedroom where that pesky Venetian plaster is taking forever to finish.

Hannah and Jonny are working on the hallway, bedroom and ensuite, while Taeler and Elle are also creating a bedroom that Jonny has nicknamed "Hubba Bubba" because of the questionable choice of bubblegum purple paint.

Taeler and Elle's controversial purple bedroom at Brad and Mel's house. Picture supplied

Peter has worked through the night to finish the wall in the hallway and it looks amazing - has he finally done something that will impress hard-to-please wife, Lara?

There are 90 minutes to go and in true reality TV style, everyone is scrambling to the finish line before the judges arrive.

The sisters unveil the name they have chosen for Brad and Mel's place, and it's 'Harmony'.

The judges have arrived to inspect Elle's house.

Elle's new Scandi-inspired facade. Picture supplied

The first impressions are 'Wow' from the judges as they show before and after images of the 1970s yellow brick house that has been transformed into a modern Scandi-style home with a striking timber facade.

"I feel like I am at a ski lodge, it's an Australian ski lodge," judge Lana Taylor says.

The landscaping looks a million bucks and the judges step inside where they as equally impressed by Peter's handiwork in the hallway.

Peter's timber work in the hallway is a winner at Elle's house. Picture supplied

The "dirty dog" brown carpet is a distant memory and a grand hallway with skylights to creates an impressive entrance.

Judge Rosie Morley gives it them tick of approval for creating a relationship between the facade and the entrance with the use of timber.

Now over to Brad and Mel's master bedroom and the judges are blown away at the luxe space with a walk-in robe, complete with an accessories display island cabinet.

The luxury master bedroom and robe at Elle's house. Picture supplied

"This is a huge step up," Lana says and judges Simon and Rosie who agree the couple has come a long way.

Lana questions the decision not to include doors on the robes, but Simon likes it and says it feels like a "luxury store".

Now it's time for the ensuite and the judges are excited as Rosie says: "It is delectable".

The tradie bros have done an amazing job transforming it with various tile choices, but it is too much?

Could tradie bros Liam and Rhys be in trouble this week? Picture supplied

Rosie calls out the tiling and says there is a lot going on, and Lana says two shower heads is unnecessary.

Could this be their downfall from the top of the leaderboard?

"Too many things, too many textures," Lana says.

And the lack of door on the ensuite isn't for Simon who is 100 per cent against the idea of hearing when someone else is on the loo.

Rhys and Liam's ensuite at Elle's house. Picture supplied

It's on to the hallway which is "just doors and paint" and a whole lot of, well, nothing.

Strike two for the boys and the study, which is the size of a shoebox, also gets the thumbs down.

"I think this is supposed to be an office," Simon says.

Brad and Mel's home in Northcote. Picture supplied

Now it's over to Brad and Mel's house which does look a million times better with gardens and fresh cladding.

Taeler and Elle's choice of porch tiles, the pathway and name of the house all get the tick of approval.

Hannah and Jonny's work in the hallway perfectly ties in with the heritage of the home, with panelled walls, sconces and a chandelier in the middle.

The hallway at Brad and Mel's house. Picture supplied

The judges love the detail and say it feels "expensive and rich", but, again, is it too much?

They question the amount of wall panelling and the mix of styles which pair "opulence and beach vibes".



Next up is the kids bedroom, which they love from top to bottom, including the impressive archway entrance.



The teen bedroom at Brad and Mel's. Picture supplied

So, will Taeler and Elle's girls bedroom garner the same response? It is very purple.

"Something just feels off and I can't quite put my finger on it," Simon says.

There's no "cool factor" and the judges decide the sisters have failed at bedroom design once again.

Jacinta and Jordan's work in the laundry looks magazine-worthy, but the judges call out the fact it doesn't fit in at all with the kitchen.



"There is a total disconnect," Rosie says.

The ensuite at Brad and Mel's. Picture supplied

Not a good start as they close the door on the laundry and walk upstairs into the new second storey.

There is an ensuite with a skylight and luxury fixtures, and the walk-in robe has archways and a huge amount of space, but feels a little underdone.

Next up is Jacinta and Jordan's master suite and the "wows" come out as they froth over the architectural features on the ceiling and the Venetian plaster.

The luxury master bedroom at Brad and Mel's. Picture supplied

"This is epic", says Simon.

It's a major upgrade for Brad and Mel who previously used the dining room as their makeshift bedroom.

The judges love the bed and Simon calls it an "absolute vibe" as they admire the ceiling heights and the plaster work.

Brad and Mel. Picture supplied

After 20 years in their rundown house, Brad and Mel aren't going to know themselves.

Now it's to the judging room to find out who has impressed the judges this week.

Brad and Mel are up first.

"Your space was beautiful," Lana says. "Who are you? Are you the same couple who renovated the space last week?"

Rhys and Liam's ensuite, study and hallway isn't a hit with the judges. Picture supplied

Rhys and Liam are up next with their ensuite and the judges tell them they did too much in such a small space.

"It was perfection at a distance, the closer I got the worse it became," Rosie says, ripping apart the tiling work.

The decision not to put a door on the ensuite is a sore point, and Simon and Lana say the hallway felt underdone.

Is it even worth talking about the study? Overall, the feedback isn't great.

The ensuite was not a winning room for Rhys and Liam. Picture supplied

Lara and Peter are next and Lana says she was blown away by the "ski lodge Scandi vibe", as she tells Elle she will feel like she is on holiday permanently.

Now it's time to hear the new valuation of Elle's home from view.com.au and the property has come in at $1.3 million.

It has increased by more than $500,000 in value since the renovation. Cha-ching!

Jacinta and Jordan face the judges who unleash on the laundry, but they crawl their way back with their masterpiece bedroom.

The walk-in robe at Brad and Mel's. Picture supplied

Mel and Brad are gobsmacked to hear high-end property agent Simon describe the room as one of the best bedrooms he has ever seen.

Jonny and Hannah are next.



The hallway had too much going on, according to the judges, but their kids bedroom redeems them.



Taeler and Elle's purple bedroom is not a hit with the judges. Picture supplied

Taeler and Elle's purple bedroom for a teenager is ripped apart as "age inappropriate", but the facade is a triumph.

"That house is now the most attractive in that street," Simon says, which leads Mel to scream, "Stop it!" while Brad is just stoked to no longer be forced to sleep in the dining room.



Brad and Mel's house is valued by view.com.au at $2.8 million, which is more than $1 million up since their last valuation.

"Shut the front door!," Mel yelps.

Jordan and Jacinta score 25.5 points out of 30, Jonny and Hannah earn 22.5 points and Taeler and Elle score 26.



Lara prepares for the final inspection. Picture supplied

"These bedrooms are going to haunt me," Taeler says.

Over to Elle's house, Peter and Lara score an impressive 26.5, Mel and Brad earn 25.5 points and Rhys and Liam are scored harshly on their ensuite.



After taking out the win last week, the tradie bros are handed a dismal 20 points.

Peter and Lara are in a state of shock as they take out the highest score of the week.



A glance at the scoreboard shows Taeler and Elle at the top on 50.5 points, followed by Lara and Peter with 49 points and Jacinta and Jordan with 48.5.



Rhys and Liam and Hannah and Jonny both have 46 points and Brad and Mel are at the bottom with 45.5.

