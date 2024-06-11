Channel 7's Dream Home episode 8: drama unleashed at the next house renos

Taeler and Elle react to seeing Elle's house fully renovated for the first time with host Dr. Chris Brown. Picture supplied

EPISODE eight of Dream Home and it's time to head back to Elle and Brad and Mel's houses for a final walk through.



Brad and Mel are in a state of disbelief before they even set foot through the front gate as host Dr Chris Brown blindfolds the couple ahead of the grand unveiling.

"This is not our home," Mel says as the blindfolds come off.

The baby blue facade is a fresh white and Mel is in fits of giggles, again.



"I expected it to be lovely, but I did not expect it to be extraordinary," says Mel.

The upstairs master bedroom is first and, remember, there was no second floor before, so this is a milestone moment for the couple who previously slept in the dining room.

When they see the bed - the same one they chose for Elle's house - they throw themselves at it.



Their minds are truly blown as Brad says, "This is our dream bed!".

Brad and Mel's four teenage kids arrive to see the home and the screams carry down the hallway as they are reunited.



The kids discover the controversial secret door from the bedroom into the bathroom, but they all appear to love it.



Now it's over to Elle's house where the sisters are speechless at the sight of the home's new timber Scandi-style exterior.

"This is stunning," they say as the tears start to flow from Elle.

She loves everything about it, but that dining area is a very tight squeeze even with a new rectangular table in the space.

The big reveal at Elle's house. Picture supplied

The new master bedroom and walk-in robe is a huge hit with Elle, as is the ensuite which the judges picked apart.

Now it's time to get back to work as the teams head to Queensland to start renovating the next two homes.

Liam's run-down Queenslander in Deception Bay is screaming out for a renovation.



The latest round of houses means there's also a switch between the teams which will pair Tealer and Elle with Liam and Rhys and Lara and Peter to renovate Hannah and Jonny's 1951 Queenslander home in Coorparoo.



Hannah and Jonny will work in Liam's house with Jordan and Jacinta and Brad and Mel.



From the outside, Jonny and Hannah's house appears to have plenty of potential and while inside is not a total disaster, it needs a lot of work.

The builders have already got to work ahead of the teams' arrival to gut underneath the house and raise the building to accommodate a two-level home.

There's a new slab ready to go, so there's half the work done already.

Taeler and Elle start planning their bathroom at Hannah and Jonny's house. Picture supplied

The teams come face to face and read the brief from Hannah and Jonny who request a "mid-century modern, Palm Springs" vibe with the note: "Think of a rock star's house in the Hollywood Hills".



Lara and Peter are feeling confident after their win and want to take Taeler and Elle off the top of the leaderboard.

Plans show the house will double in size, with a main living area and kitchen downstairs and a master bedroom, ensuite, walk in robe, bathroom and two bedrooms on the top floor.

Now it's time to choose which room each team will work on and straight off the bat, Lara and Peter want the kitchen.



Unfortunately, Taeler and Elle do as well.



Tradie bros Rhys and Liam bring out the lame excuses again saying they don't want to do laundry, living or dining room because they "don't spend time there".

The boys were hammered at judging last week, so they have a lot to prove and a wining kitchen is their plan.

The teams divvy up the rooms at Hannah and Jonny's house. Picture supplied

Lara isn't having it and Taeler agrees one of the other teams should have a shot at creating a kitchen.

"You won with a kitchen, why would we hand you another win on a platter?," Taeler asks.



Taeler whispers to her sister and the pair announce they will take the dining and bathroom and leave the other two teams to "fight to the death".

The boys decide they want the bathroom and there's tension in the air.

Looks like the boys have lost this one as Lara and Peter claim the kitchen.

There's the budget to sort out too, and Lara and Peter are clueless about costs, so they leave it up to the others to organise the budget.

Will this come back to bite them?

Taeler and Elle are playing hardball again and after the world's longest silence, Taeler divvys up the money, taking the majority for herself with $27,000 for labour costs while Lara has been left with $4,500.

"I cannot believe we just let that happen," Lara says as she pulls out the classic reality TV line: "Game on, moles."



Now it's over to Liam's, which is another very dated Queenslander-style home.



And like Hannah and Jonny's, the builders have raised the house, fitted it with supports and laid a new slab.

Brad and Mel meet with Jacinta and Jordan and Hannah and Johnny to divvy up the rooms.

The brief from Liam is their dream home to be a mix between Scandi and coastal. Easy done.

The house plans show downstairs will include a wing extension with a kitchen, pantry, dining, living and bathroom, while upstairs will have a master bedroom, ensuite, bathroom and two bedrooms.

Brad and Mel are eager for the kitchen after working on a bathroom in Elle's house.

It turns out that Hannah wants it too. Uh oh...

Jacinta is ready to create a living room and take on the laundry again, leaving Brad and Mel with the dining and bathroom.

The bathroom is already causing headaches after Mel asks Jonny for space out of their adjoining walk-in robe and he isn't happy about it.

"We want to get it right, that's why I'm fighting," Mel says.

Back at Hannah and Jonny's house, Lara and Peter are discussing Taeler and Elle and their gameplay.

The couple isn't happy the girls took the majority of the budget to spend in their flashy bathroom which has, once again, a curved tiled wall.

Lara and Peter have grand plans for the kitchen with an island bench, a tiled rangehood and, you guessed it, a curved wall.



Rhys and Liam and Lara and Peter measure up at Hannah and Jonny's house. Picture supplied

Peter asks Taeler for extra money for trades but she insists they need the entire $27,000 to pay labour costs in their rooms.



He's fuming.

The wall frames are up at Liam's house, with Hannah and Jonny planning a kitchen with a Travertine benchtop, rendered rangehood, a bar and a curved timber panelled stone island bench.



Meanwhile, Taeler and Elle hit the shops for their bathroom space and the big spenders are throwing everything at it.



Back at the house, Lara and Peter are trying to create a guest bedroom and kitchen on a shoestring budget.

"We are really struggling," Lara says and when she takes her concerns to Taeler, she tells them she feels "attacked".

There's further trouble in the house when brothers Rhys and Liam have conflicting ideas about what should happen in their space.

Lara tries to diffuse the situation, but this is a sibling squabble she can't fix.

Taeler and Elle's bathroom is progressing as planned and they gloat about the fact while the other teams are becoming increasingly outraged at the sisters' control over the majority of the budget.

Elle and Taeler in planning mode. Picture supplied

However, that doesn't stop Lara from going to Taeler to ask for advice about which colours to paint on the walls in the kitchen.

"That's all the free advice for today," the girls say. Ugh...

The brothers are back on good terms after their blue and they're pushing forward with the idea of a fluffy TV unit.



Lara and Peter are ready to go to war with Taeler and Elle to get money back into their hands from the budget.



"I think they know they have too much labour budget," Lara says and the brothers agree.

It's game time as the three teams come together for a serious chat about the budget.



"We are super tight," Peter says to which Elle replies: "We can't share money."



Lara, Peter, Rhys and Liam face off with Taeler and Elle. Picture supplied

She suggests they get rid of their tiling in the kitchen but Peter interrupts her and says: "I'm not gonna let you finish. That's our f***ing kitchen."



Lara questions how the sisters are spending $27,000 in their bathroom and powder room, and the girls fight back and, once again, claim they feel attacked.

Kudos to Lara for not losing it because she is being very restrained as she tells the sisters they are questioning her character.



For Lara, this is not OK.

"The way I feel, the relationship is beyond repair," the sisters huff.

