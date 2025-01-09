DIY boom: Research claims two in three projects completed by owner

Despite a cost of living crisis and the rise of trade costs, Australian homeowners are continuing to renovate in record numbers.



Research revealed by Finder claimed that one in three Australians (32 percent) have renovated their home in the past three years.

Australian homeowners continue to renovate in record numbers. Pic: Unsplash.

According to the Australian Bureau of Statistics, this work done on alterations and additions to residential buildings has risen by 0.6 percent to $2.8 billion.

Fix up frenzy

But how are homeowners affording it? According to research undertaken by Finder, Aussies are hitting the tools themselves with two in three renovation projects completed by owners.

Personal finance expert at Finder, Sarah Megginson, said Australia was experiencing a "fix up frenzy".

"Do-it-yourself renovations are a growing trend as interest rates and building costs rise," she said. "Costly house moves are on hold as consumers watch their finances, but they still have an appetite for lower-cost improvements they can do themselves."

Aussies are hitting the tools themselves with two in three renovation projects completed by owners. Pic: Unsplash.

One of the major factors Megginson believed was fueling the DIY boom is the cost of selling and buying.

"People are a bit stuck in their homes because prices have gone up and to actually sell and buy somewhere else involves a huge cost," she said. "They are looking at those costs and putting that money into making where they live a little bit more suitable."

The home improvement capital

When it came to the states, Victoria was the home improvement capital with more than a third of homeowners (34 percent) completing improvements since the pandemic. This was followed by Queensland (33 percent) and South Australia (33 percent).

The most common type of update occurred outside the home with 21 percent working on their outdoor spaces or the exterior of their property. 10 percent updated their landscaping or added a pool, and only 24 percent of those homeowners hired a tradesperson to do the work.

The most common type of update occurred outside the home. Pic: Unsplash.

When it came to interior updates, 42 percent of homeowners hired a tradesperson to undertake the job.

Megginson believed that homeowners have become more comfortable doing their own updates due to the plethora of DIY information available online.

"We're living in an age now where we have so much access to information and it means that you can google practically anything," Megginson said.

However, she stated that homeowners should be careful about where they get their information and make sure it's accurate and suitable for their specific circumstances.

DIY dangers

When it came to DIY, Megginson warned overzealous renovators about the dangers of doing it yourself.

"I think the really big problem is that you don't know what you don't know, and the rules are different depending on which state you're in," she said. "There are some jobs like plumbing and electrical wiring that are better left to professionals.

Overzealous homeowners should be aware about the dangers of doing it yourself. Pic: Unsplash.

"A DIY project completed without a proper permit could devalue your home and even land you in legal trouble."

Getting a professional on board, especially if it's a substantial job, could save you a big headache later on.

"Having professionals involved is really helpful because they're going to understand those rules," said Megginson. "They're gonna give you guidance and counsel around it and they can also do a bit of the leg work for you."