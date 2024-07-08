Dream Home: $1.7 million value added to NSW teams' houses

Dream Home judge Simon Cohen described the facade at Lara and Peter's Mediterranean-inspired house at Belrose as the best of the season. Picture supplied

IT'S the final countdown on Dream Home.

After months of hard slog and a healthy dose of on-air drama between the contestants (we're looking at you, Taeler and Elle), the time finally arrived for the judges to deliver their verdict on the last cycle of renovations in NSW.

We also learned how much value had been added to the two homes since the renovation, courtesy of View.

More on that later though.

Dream Home judges Lana Taylor, Simon Cohen and Rosie Morley at Lara and Peter's house in Belrose. Picture supplied

The pressure was on as the six teams waited anxiously to discover whether they would remain above the yellow line.

A little recap

For those who haven't been playing along this season, the yellow line on the scoreboard separated the three top teams from the bottom three teams.

The three who remained above the yellow line on the final night of judging earned the opportunity to renovate their backyard.

The team with the best backyard could win $100,000 toward their mortgage, so the stakes were high.

For brothers Rhys and Liam, and sisters Taeler and Elle, both desperately want the cash to repay their siblings for their help.



Lara and Peter's girls' bedroom at Jacinta and Jordan's house won praise from the judges. Picture supplied

Inside story

Lara and Peter were up first, earning 24.5 points for their kids' bedroom and bathroom at Jacinta and Jordan's house.

Next on the chopping block, Taeler and Elle received 24 points for their girls' bedroom and second living room at Jacinta and Jordan's home.

Taeler and Elle failed to wow the judges with their girls' bedroom creation at Jacinta and Jordan's house. Picture supplied

Queenslanders Hannah and Jonny delivered an incredible facade at Jordan and Jacinta's new house, however, their entryway failed to impress which earned the couple a score of 22 points.

Over to Victorian couple Brad and Mel and, unfortunately, it was bad news for the rookie renovators as the judges handed down a dismal score of 20.5 points.

Their family room took the Mediterranean brief too literally and their girls' bedroom failed to impress.

Dream Home judges inspect the entryway created by Hannah and Jonny at Jordan and Jacinta's house. Picture supplied

Front of house

Sydneysiders Jacinta and Jordan created arguably the best facade in the whole series at Lara and Peter's house, so could this finally be the week they win praise from the judges?

Judge Simon Cohen thought so and declared their facade the best yet, handing the couple a perfect score of 10 points.

Scores of 9.5 from judges Rosie and Lana took their tally up to 29.5 points.

However, Rhys and Liam - the trade brothers with a mighty eye for design - were marked down for their zany coloured tiles in the kids' bathroom at Lara and Peter's.

Rhys and Liam's choice of tile in the bathroom at Lara and Peter's house failed to impress the judges. Picture supplied

It was a nail-biter as the judges revealed the final scores, with Lara and Peter taking out the top spot followed by Taeler and Elle and Rhys and Liam.

Jacinta and Jordan moved to fourth place, followed by Hannah and Jonny, and Brad and Mel in last place.

Sitting at the top place earned Lara and Peter $10,000 cash. Cha-ching!

Rise in value

And for the final cherry on top, valuations from View revealed the value of Lara and Peter's luxe Mediterranean-inspired house in Belrose had increased $700,000 to a whopping $2.95 million.



The valuation of the Belrose home was undertaken by Di Jones agent Mary McCaffrey.

She said the renovated property ticked all the boxes for the dominant group of buyers in the Sydney suburb.

"Belrose is an area that a lot of young families moving into and the home catered for that.



"The pool, good garden areas, individual bedrooms, family bathroom - its everything that a family is looking for."



She said the level of renovations was also top notch.

"With completely new bathrooms and kitchens, all the finishes were very good quality," she said.

The value of Jacinta and Jordan's house in Punchbowl increased by $1 million. Picture supplied

The property owned by Jacinta and Jordan, whose scrappy weatherboard cottage in Punchbowl was completely demolished to make way for a new "boujee" build, was valued by View at $2 million, marking an increase of $1 million.

George Kapos, principal and McGrath Bankstown who undertook the valuation for the Punchbowl house said the work completed by Jacinta and Jordan fitted what the local market was looking for.

"It's a excellent home in a great location and considering the buyer demographic which will be predominantly young families, they will appreciate the spacious home and in the indoor and outdoor living," Mr Kapos said.



He said the price jump occurred due to the level of restoration, along with the size of the home being increased considerably.

"The home was completely restored and extended including a second floor to make it a double story home," he said.



That made it ideal for the level of buyers typically interested in Punchbowl.

It is second home buyers, that is upsizers moving from an apartment to a house, young families along with multigenerational families."

The results took Lara and Peter, Taeler and Elle, and Rhys and Liam on to the next stage to create a winning backyard to secure the grand $100,000 prize.