Dream Home: Stunning renovations add $1 million value to two Queensland homes

The renovation of Liam's house in Deception Bay added $1 million in value to the property. Picture supplied

CHANNEL 7's new show, Dream Home, has unveiled the latest round of house valuations for the contestant's newly renovated homes in Queensland.



Liam's house in Deception Bay and Hannah and Jonny's home in Coorparoo both saw an additional $1 million of value added to their properties since the completion of the renovations.



The renovation process included a ground floor addition to both homes, as well as the extension of an extra wing to the house in Deception Bay.

Liam's coastal Scandi dream home

The entryway at Liam's house. Picture supplied

Lachlan Alleyne from real estate agency Place - Ascot valued Liam's home in Deception Bay at $1.6 million after the renovation through view.com.au

The uplift in value places it well above the suburb's median house price of $675,000.

The downstairs bathroom at Liam's house. Picture supplied

Mr Alleyne said the expanded floorplan with the addition of a ground floor and wing propelled the value of the dated 1970s home which previously lacked functionality for Liam's growing family.

A striking transformation of the facade included a show-stopping stone feature wall, timber cladding on the garage and landscaped tropical gardens, including a mature palm tree as the centrepiece in the front yard.

The kitchen. Picture supplied

"Compared to what it looked like originally, it was chalk and cheese," Mr Alleyne said.

"The facade alone looks like a home that you would envision in one of the best streets in Noosa."

The master bedroom at Liam's house. Picture supplied

The Scandi coastal renovation included a ground floor wing with a kitchen and butler's pantry, dining, living, second bathroom and laundry.

Upstairs included a master bedroom with an ensuite and walk-in robe, two bedrooms and an extra bathroom.

The walk-in robe. Picture supplied

"The flow of the house was stunning, it felt so spacious," the agent said.

"The kitchen and formal living area was beautiful, which upped its value tremendously because people really look for those quality finishes.



The kitchen, living and dining room. Picture supplied

"The kitchen flowed into a butler's pantry, which is only in about one per cent of homes, so the fact the house was big enough to include that was a very nice touch."

He also praised the clever use of lights throughout the home.

"The lighting options they had throughout the bathrooms is something I don't see in every home I appraise," he said.

The nursery. Picture supplied

"It had a floating bath tub with lighting around the base and the lighting behind the mirror was a lovely touch."



Mr Alleyne said the house would now be one of the top three best homes in Deception Bay.

The built-in cubby hole in the nursery. Picture supplied

"Looking at comparable sales, there really are no others like it in Deception Bay, which made it quite difficult to appraise," he said.

"I appraised it in February but values in Queensland have steadily increased so it could well be above that number now."



Hannah and Jonny's Palm Springs-inspired home

The value of Hannah and Jonny's house in Coorparoo has increased by $1 million since the renovation. Picture supplied

In Sunday night's room reveals episode, Hannah and Jonny's glam 70-year-old Queenslander was valued at $1.9 million by Place - Camp Hill agent Madison Yates through view.com.au.

The median house price in Coorparoo is $1.62 million, according to CoreLogic.



The new bathroom at Hannh and Jonny's house. Picture supplied

Like Liam's house in Deception Bay, a ground floor was added to the house which effectively doubled the size of the floorplan.

"They lifted and raised the home to add a second floor which instantly added value," Mr Yates said.

The ensuite. Picture supplied

"The finishes were really well done and the addition of extra bedrooms and bathrooms was another plus.

"They did an amazing job."

The kitchen. Picture supplied

Adopting Palm Spring-inspired interior design, the renovation included luxurious bathrooms and a high-end kitchen with a butler's pantry and island with an extendable benchtop.



The floorplan now spans three bedrooms including a master with an ensuite, three bathrooms and living, kitchen and dining area.

The master bedroom. Picture supplied

The exterior of the house was completely overhauled with a crisp white cladding and a bubblegum pink double entry door.

"It's not just your standard cookie cutter home," the agent said.

The entryway at Hannah and Jonny's house. Picture supplied

"They obviously put a lot of extra value into it with the finishes and the design.

"Scandinavian coastal is certainly in at the moment and the property's design was quite bold, which was nice to see because people like something a bit different.

The nursery. Picture supplied

"It was quite bespoke compared with what we have seen in the market.



"Values have gone up again since we appraised it, so it could be worth even more now."

The latest room reveals in on Dream Home. Pictures supplied