Eat Drink Design Awards: Australia's most beautiful venues revealed

The Eat Drink Design Awards shortlist has been revealed with over 60 projects vying for one of the prestigious awards. The shortlist showcases the most beautiful cafes, bars, restaurants, retail spaces and hotels across Australia and New Zealand.



LAYAN for The Ritz-Carlton Melbourne L80 Restaurant (Atria). Pic: Christopher Cypret.

This year's jury lineup includes Hogg & Lamb's co-founder Greg Lamb, Sans-Arc Studio's principal Matiya Marovich, creative director of Melbourne Food and Wine Festival Pat Nourse, interior designer Di Ritter and co-founder of Nomad Group, Rebecca Yazbek.



In a statement, Eat Drink Design Awards jury convenor and editor, Cassie Hansen, emphasised the "extreme economic uncertainty" facing the industry and the importance of celebrating the spaces where we convene as a community. When it came to acknowledging the breadth of venues, Hansen saluted those that broke from tradition to create spaces that took patrons on a journey.



J.AR OFFICE for GERARD'S. Pic: David Chatfield.

"This year the jury applauded the many restaurants, bars and cafes looking far from the traditional and making a big impact with almost an otherworldly design," Hansen said. "Patrons can be transported to fantastical destinations when they visit these venues, whether it's a slightly alien landscape or a new country."



"Equally transformative were the heritage buildings that had been expertly updated, or had found new purpose through adaptive reuse, re-envisioned as hospitality venues. Restoring and rejuvenating heritage buildings is not an easy task with many challenges and this year we saw many designers doing it superbly.



BAR Studio for The Ritz-Carlton, Melbourne. Pic: Peter Bennetts.

In this year's shortlist, the jury observed an emphasis on "dark, moody and intimate" interior design that relied on low and discrete lighting.



"In a similar vein of intimacy: sometimes we just want to feel like we're dining at a very exclusive spot, whether it be your friend's cool house or a private art gallery," Hansen said. "We noted many hospitality interiors this year that feel like this kind of private arena, often helped along by an incredible art collection."

Escape to the country

Papesch Architecture for Blak Cede Gunyah. Pic: Hamish McIntosh.

Regional venues across the country were a standout in this year's shortlist. Nowra cafe Blak Cede Gunyah is a reclaimed Aboriginal space serving native foods and fitted out with local materials and decor. In Victoria's Healesville, Giant Steps looks more like a laboratory than a cellar door. The retail space designed by Fiona Lynch Studio is complete with slick surfaces and orthogonal geometries.



Representing the heritage buildings, is The Beach Hotel refurbishment. The iconic Merewether Beach venue has been reimagined as part of a larger heritage project, while still honouring its legacy in the Newcastle region.



Fiona Lynch Office for Giant Steps. Pic: Sharyn Cairns.

"Proving good design extends beyond our capital cities, the jury observed strong representation from regional venues in 2024," Hansen said. "These spaces are not just tourism drawcards, they importantly provide a sense of place for the local community."



Winners of the Eat Drink Design Awards will be announced on November 1, 2024.



EJE for The Beach Hotel. Pic: Alexander McIntyre.

Eat Drink Design Awards 2024 Shortlist

Best Bar Design

Bar Besuto - Tom Mark Henry (Sydney, NSW)

Earlwood Hotel - Five Foot One Design (Earlwood, NSW)

The Beach Hotel - EJE (Merewether, NSW)

The Captain's Balcony Crows Nest - Qaiser (Crows Nest, NSW)

The Barrel Room, Ayrburn - Alexander and Co (Arrowtown, NZ)



The Manure Room, Ayrburn - Alexander and Co (Arrowtown, NZ)

Alexander &CO. for The Barrel Room, Ayrburn. Pic: Anson Smart.

The Nightcar - Ctrl Space (Auckland, NZ)

Latteria - Studio Gram (Adelaide, SA)

Amphora - Hachem Architecture (Melbourne, VIC)

Johnny's Green Room - Dion Hall (Carlton, VIC)

Purple Pit - Studio Massive with Latitude Group (Melbourne, VIC)

The Sporting Club Hotel - Studio Co and Co (Brunswick, VIC)

Busselton Pavilion - MJA Studio (Busselton, WA)



Best Restaurant Design

Med - Luchetti Krelle (Barton, ACT)

Alfie's - Tom Mark Henry (Sydney, NSW)

Comedor - Welsh and Major Architects (Newtown, NSW)

Genzo - Cox Architecture with H and E Architects (North Sydney, NSW)

King Clarence - Pascale Gomes-McNabb Design and Jasmax (Sydney, NSW)

Longshore - Like Minds Studio (Chippendale, NSW)

Morena, Sydney - Ewert Leaf (Sydney, NSW)

Poetica Bar and Grill - Cox Architecture (North Sydney, NSW)

The Sanderson - Studio Y (Sydney, NSW)

White Horse - Farago Han Studio (Surry Hills, NSW)

Como Restaurant - CG Design Studio (Brisbane, QLD)

Emme - Alkot Studio (Fortitude Valley, QLD)

Gerard's - J.AR Office (Fortitude Valley, QLD)

LVN Restaurant at Bird in Hand Winery - Georgie Shepherd Interior Design (Woodside, SA)

Georgie Shepherd Interior Design for LVN Restaurant at Bird in Hand Winery. Pic: Jenah Piwanski.

Antara 128 - Kerstin Thompson Architects (Melbourne, VIC)

Atria at The Ritz-Carlton, Melbourne - Layan (Melbourne, VIC)

Hopper Joint - Brahman Perera (Prahran, VIC)

Orlo - McCluskey Studio and James Klapanis (Collingwood, VIC)

Pincho Disco - Studio Tate (Collingwood, VIC)

Saint Hotel - Telha Clarke (St Kilda, VIC)

Studio Amaro - Bergman and Co (Windsor, VIC)

Canteen Pizza - Studio Gram (Applecross, WA)

Gibney - Rezen Studio (Cottesloe, WA)

Best Café Design

Blak Cede Gunyah - Papesch Architecture (Nowra, NSW)

Flour Coffee and Doughroom - Five Foot One Design (Caringbah South, NSW)

Sol Bread and Wine - Cox Architecture with H and E Architects (North Sydney, NSW)

Toby's Estate - Russell and George (Chippendale, NSW)

Code Black Morning Bar - We are Humble (Melbourne, VIC)

We are Humble for Emil's. Pic: Peter Clarke.

Emil's - We are Humble (Pascoe Vale South, VIC)

Klim Coffee Roasting Co - Suil (Mount Waverley, VIC)

Lovey Patisserie Cafe featuring Xplayground - Axe Architects (Melbourne, VIC)

Market Lane, Prahran - Studio Goss (South Yarra, VIC)

St. Ali Kiosk, Melbourne Airport - Jackson Clements Burrows Architects (Tullamarine, VIC)

Top Tea, Clayton - Wall Architects (Clayton, VIC)

Best Hotel Design

Rydges, Melbourne - Luchetti Krelle (Melbourne, VIC)

The Lyall - DKO (South Yarra, VIC)

The Ritz-Carlton, Melbourne - BAR Studio (Melbourne, VIC)

Best Retail Design

LeTao, Sydney - K. Holland Architectural Interiors (Sydney, NSW)

Vic's Meat, Chatswood Chase - Platform by Design Office (Chatswood, NSW)

Cera Stribley for Winning Appliances Redfern. Pic: Timothy Kaye.

Winning Appliances, Redfern - Cera Stribley (Waterloo, NSW)

Tim Adams Speciality Coffee and Pedro and Grizz Roasters - Espresso Bar - Studio Shibui with H and G Designs (Warana, QLD)

G McBean Family Butcher - Bergman and Co (South Yarra, VIC)

Giant Steps - Fiona Lynch Office (Healesville, VIC)

Chicho Gelateria and Production Lab - Bosske (Mount Lawley, WA)

Best Identity Design

Ohno! - Inklab (Griffith, ACT)

Como Restaurant - Pisito Studio and CG Design Studio (Brisbane, QLD)

Emil's - We are Humble (Pascoe Vale South, VIC)

Hopper Joint - Projects of Imagination (Prahran, VIC)

Lumen People - Susu Studio (North Melbourne, VIC)

Madeleine de Proust - Principle Design (Carlton, VIC)

Prince Dining Room - Susu Studio (St Kilda, VIC)