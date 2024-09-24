Elle Macpherson sells mansion two years after listing it for $US29m

WATCH: Aussie supermodel Elle Macpherson has revealed she is in remission after being diagnosed with breast cancer in 2017, rejecting chemotherapy and pursuing 'holistic' non-traditional alternatives to treatment. This video includes ACM-produced voiceover powered by AI.

Australian supermodel Elle Macpherson has sold her Florida estate for $US18.5 million ($AUD27 million). Picture Instagram/Douglas Elliman Realty

Aussie supermodel Elle Macpherson has added to her fortune after offloading a luxury six-bedroom home in Florida.

Macpherson reportedly sold the sprawling Coral Gables estate for $US18.5 million ($AUD27 million), delivering the 60-year-old a massive profit six years after buying the property for $US8.1 million ($AUD11.8 million).



The house occupies 1.7 acres in a gated estate in Florida. Picture Douglas Elliman Realty

Despite earning a sizeable gain, the result was significantly lower than its initial hopes of $US29 million when it hit the market in April 2022.



The price guide was recently reduced to $US22 million.

The dining room. Picture Douglas Elliman Realty

Built as one of 18 homes in a gated community called Journey's End Estates, the sprawling residence spans 771 square metres and was designed by Miami-based architect Chad Oppenheim.



It was renovated after Macpherson took ownership of the property in 2018.



The home was described as "ideal for an owner with an extensive art collection".



Art works adorn the walls in the family room. Picture Douglas Elliman Realty

During her time living in the home, the walls featured artworks by Jean-Michel Basquiat, Andy Warhol, Keith Haring and Damien Hirst.

Set on 1.7 acres of land, the property has a gym and a saltwater swimming pool surrounded by established oak trees.

The living room. Picture Douglas Elliman Realty.

The house boasts high ceilings, a grand entry foyer and a large open-plan living, dining, and entertaining area.

Other highlights include a chef's kitchen, a separate office space, and a library.



The kitchen. Picture Douglas Elliman Realty)

The main bedroom suite has two large walk-in closets.

Macpherson, who has a net worth of $95 million, purchased the French Normandy-style house in 2018, one year after she was diagnosed with breast cancer.

Elle Macpherson inside her Florida home. Picture Instagram

Macpherson recently made headlines after revealing she was in remission despite refusing to treat the cancer with chemotherapy.



In an interview to promote her memoir, Elle: Life, Lessons, and Learning to Trust Yourself, she told how doctors advised her to undergo a mastectomy with radiation, chemotherapy, hormone therapy and reconstruction of her breast.



The grand entry hall. Picture Douglas Elliman Realty

However, in February 2017, while married to Florida developer Jeffrey Soffer, Macpherson chose to take a holistic approach to her treatment.



She spent eight months receiving treatment under the guidance of her primary doctor, a doctor of naturopathy, holistic dentist, osteopath, chiropractor and two therapists.



In addition to her modelling career, Macpherson launched wellness brand, WelleCo, in 2014.

