Fancy the island life? Historical Australian Goodnight Island up for grabs

This is your chance to own your very own island off the south coast of New South Wales.



No. 1 Goodnight Island, Orient Point, is on the market, offering 40 acres of freehold land - a rare find - and plenty of potential.



If you're looking to inspect the island, you will need a $1000 refundable deposit to catch a boat out to the property. Pic: Supplied

"This is a first for me," said Ray White South Coast's Craig Hadfield.



"People in the first instance are trying to assess where the value is and we're trying to establish that ourselves."

"We've had people inquiring with budgets of $5 million-$10 million but there's no guide around price yet," he said.

"Interest is coming from people who are looking for unique lifestyle type property," selling agent Ray White South Coast Craig Hadfield said.

Located in the Crookhaven River estuary, the island is about 15km east of Nowra and midway between Greenwell Point and Orient Point.

The island has had multiple development applications submitted and approved over the decades, but all that currently sits on it is a jetty, mooring point and two sheds.



The barn is one of two buildings that currently sit on the island - both sheds. Pic: Supplied

The island does not have electricity but is easily accessible from the mainland.



"The current owners are a consortium of buyers who looked to further develop the property and decided to change paths and do something else," Mr Hadfield said.

Originally purchased from the government by Alexander Berry in about 1830, the island has passed through the hands of a number of owners, including father of the Shoalhaven oyster industry, George Haiser.

Records show the first structure to be built on the island was the Goodnight Island Guesthouse, commissioned and built under Haiser's reign in 1905.



The property it said to have accommodated 46 guests and included a ballroom, lounge room, pianola as well as a nine-hole golf course and putting green, two tennis courts and swimming baths. In 1964, under the ownership of Goodnight Island Development Company, the property burnt down, with nothing but the entry stairs remaining.

Records show the first structure to be built on the island was the Goodnight Island Guesthouse, commissioned and built under Haiser's reign in 1905. Pic: Supplied

In 1986, Goodnight Island was purchased by Ron Ellis and a development application for resort-style accommodation was submitted but never developed.



The DA included accommodation for more than 342 people as well as restaurants, a bar, night club, 25-berth marina, pools, a gymnasium, golf course, mainland terminal building, carpark and shops.

The current owners purchased the property with plans to develop a resort but have instead chosen to sell the island as is. The property is for sale via expressions of interest.