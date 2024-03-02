Featured
National
VIC
NSW
QLD
TAS
WA
SA
Finance
Real Estate
Dream Home

SHARE ARTICLE

National

Fancy the island life? Historical Australian Goodnight Island up for grabs

By Melissa Kehagias

By Melissa Kehagias

First published 2 March 2024, 6:30 pm

FOLLOW US ON

This is your chance to own your very own island off the south coast of New South Wales.

No. 1 Goodnight Island, Orient Point, is on the market, offering 40 acres of freehold land - a rare find - and plenty of potential.

If you're looking to inspect the island, you will need a $1000 refundable deposit to catch a boat out to the property. Pic: Supplied

But if you're looking to have a stickybeak at the property, you will need a $1000 refundable deposit to catch a boat out to the property.

"This is a first for me," said Ray White South Coast's Craig Hadfield.

"People in the first instance are trying to assess where the value is and we're trying to establish that ourselves."

"We've had people inquiring with budgets of $5 million-$10 million but there's no guide around price yet," he said.

"Interest is coming from people who are looking for unique lifestyle type property," selling agent Ray White South Coast Craig Hadfield said.

Located in the Crookhaven River estuary, the island is about 15km east of Nowra and midway between Greenwell Point and Orient Point.

"Interest is coming from mostly out of Sydney. People who are looking for unique lifestyle type property," Mr Hadfield said.

The island has had multiple development applications submitted and approved over the decades, but all that currently sits on it is a jetty, mooring point and two sheds.

The barn is one of two buildings that currently sit on the island - both sheds. Pic: Supplied

The island does not have electricity but is easily accessible from the mainland.

"The current owners are a consortium of buyers who looked to further develop the property and decided to change paths and do something else," Mr Hadfield said.

Located in the Crookhaven River estuary, the island is about 15km east of Nowra and midway between Greenwell Point and Orient Point. Pic: Supplied

Originally purchased from the government by Alexander Berry in about 1830, the island has passed through the hands of a number of owners, including father of the Shoalhaven oyster industry, George Haiser.

Records show the first structure to be built on the island was the Goodnight Island Guesthouse, commissioned and built under Haiser's reign in 1905.

The property it said to have accommodated 46 guests and included a ballroom, lounge room, pianola as well as a nine-hole golf course and putting green, two tennis courts and swimming baths. In 1964, under the ownership of Goodnight Island Development Company, the property burnt down, with nothing but the entry stairs remaining.

Records show the first structure to be built on the island was the Goodnight Island Guesthouse, commissioned and built under Haiser's reign in 1905. Pic: Supplied

In 1986, Goodnight Island was purchased by Ron Ellis and a development application for resort-style accommodation was submitted but never developed.

The DA included accommodation for more than 342 people as well as restaurants, a bar, night club, 25-berth marina, pools, a gymnasium, golf course, mainland terminal building, carpark and shops.

The current owners purchased the property with plans to develop a resort but have instead chosen to sell the island as is. The property is for sale via expressions of interest.

National

SHARE ARTICLE

Stay informed with all the latest in property news and advice
mailReceive updates direct to your inbox

Most Viewed

Sneak peek: Federation gem on two titles set to hit the market in Hamilton South
Sneak peek: Federation gem on two titles set to hit the market in Hamilton South
The Illawarra's most expensive and affordable housing suburbs revealed
The Illawarra's most expensive and affordable housing suburbs revealed
Big spenders: Australia's top celebrity property buys in 2024
Big spenders: Australia's top celebrity property buys in 2024
Newcastle investor snaps up luxury conversion of historic Branxton Bank
Newcastle investor snaps up luxury conversion of historic Branxton Bank
Church sells two more Gerringong properties, one remains on the market
Church sells two more Gerringong properties, one remains on the market
A guide to stamp duty in New South Wales
A guide to stamp duty in New South Wales
Explore Categories
NationalNational
VICVIC
NSWNSW
QLDQLD
TASTAS
WAWA
SASA
FinanceFinance
Real EstateReal Estate
Dream HomeDream Home

Related Articles

Celebrity sellers: top high profile sales of 2024

Celebrity sellers: top high profile sales of 2024

By Jen Melocco
Clean up in time for Christmas ya filthy animals!

Clean up in time for Christmas ya filthy animals!

By Emily Rayner
Where to see the best Christmas lights around Australia

Where to see the best Christmas lights around Australia

By January Jones
Big spenders: Australia's top celebrity property buys in 2024

Big spenders: Australia's top celebrity property buys in 2024

By Jade Lazarevic