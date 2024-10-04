Fashion influencer Nadia Fairfax-Wayne to sell luxe Paddington terrace

Fashion influencer Nadia Fairfax-Wayne, and her financier husband Michael Wayne, have listed their stunning Paddington terrace with a price guide of $6 million. Purchased by the couple in August 2020 for $4.3 million, the property was previously owned by renowned Australian abstract painter Michael Johnson and his wife Margot.

Since then, the terrace has undergone a stunning reimagination with interior designer, and close friend of Fairfax-Wayne, Tamsin Johnson at the helm. In a feature for Vogue Living, Johnson said that Fairfax-Wayne had requested "bold vibrancy and timeless elegance".

"Nadia didn't want the expected cream house with travertine and floorboards. She wanted to push the envelope and use as much colour as possible."

After moving into the property, the couple welcomed their first child in December 2023. A daughter named Cordelia.

Built in the 1880s, 'Cawdor' features four bedrooms, two bathrooms and a garage with a studio above. The entertainer's kitchen showcases a yellow onyx bench with seating for 12 people and bespoke banquette seating. Throughout the property, colour and texture reign supreme with powder blue and deep burnt orange walls, palm print wallpaper in the study and a striking marble vanity in the bathroom.

Managing director of Raine & Horne and listing agent, Samuel Schumann, said the uniqueness of the property was likely to drive appeal.

"Each room has its own personality, which is very unique to the area," said Schumann. "In Paddington you tend to get the standard renovations, whereas this is quite special."

As well as the striking interior design, the property includes the very best when it comes to appliances. The kitchen features a Miele gas cooktop, oven, dishwasher and an integrated Liebherr side-by-side fridge and freezer.

Located on leafy Bent Street in the desirable South Paddington locale, the home boasts an impressive 6.1m frontage. It's also a short walk to Centennial Park, Oxford Street shopping, and many cafes and restaurants.

With an auction set for October 22nd, Schumann said inquiry for the terrace had been "amazing."

"We've had really good numbers through our open for inspection so far," said Schumann. "It's a good start to the campaign."

Schumann acknowledged that one of the property's most desirable qualities was the width and size of the terrace.

"Each room is generously proportioned and it's just amazing to get that sort of width," he said. "It really allows an open feel to it."

As the Fairfax-Waynes get ready to say goodbye to the luxe home, Schumann is certain the couple will create another fabulous property.

"I think everyone gets to that point where it's sad to see it go, but it's time for something new," said Schumann. "I'm sure they'll probably look to recreate something else. Nadia has certainly got that creative flair."

35 Bent Street, Paddington is listed with Raine & Horne and has a price guide starting at $6 million.