Fitness influencer Adam Sullivan buys GRAYA property Dune in $11 million sale

Construction company to the stars GRAYA has sold its Gold Coast trophy home Dune to Australian fitness influencer Adam Sullivan. Previously the home of GRAYA's managing director Rob Gray, and his wife Meghan, the stunning property was purchased via private sale by the owner of the viral 'Evidence-Based Training' program.

The site was originally purchased in June 2022 for $2.7 million. Pic: GRAYA.

Sold through WHITEFOX Gold Coast, Gray - a director of the real estate company - managed the sale himself and called the process "enjoyable".

"I could see the buyer living in the house and why he wanted it," Gray said. "It made a lot of sense to me. It was an easy conversation."

Gray and his wife originally purchased the 531m2 block in June 2022 for $2,780,000. Graya Architects designed the home as a statement project as the business expanded its apartment development operation in the Gold Coast.

Located at the end of a long and skinny road, the block appealed to Gray because of its privacy and bushland surroundings.

Dune was previously the home of GRAYA's managing director Rob Gray and his wife Meghan. Pic: GRAYA.

"It feels like you're driving into a rainforest," said Gray. "It's really quiet and a really unique part of Burleigh. You could walk two blocks down and there's people everywhere and every restaurant and cafe, and then you walk up the hill and you feel like you're in the bush.

"It's the best of both worlds."

The original house on the site was a four-bedroom home with spectacular ocean views. Gray's initial intention was to renovate and develop this property, however, as the design evolved it became too difficult to work within the constraints of the home. Instead, the couple lived in the house to get a feel for the site before the new property was built.

The couple lived in the house to get a feel for the site before the new property was built. Pic: GRAYA.

"I lived there to understand the sun, the wind, the weather and the natural environment surrounding," said Gray. "That was super helpful for the design process because the outcome and the finished product is far superior than if I didn't."

Inspiration for the five bedroom, four bathroom home came from the couple's love of Spanish architecture: "There were a couple of buildings in Spain that we drew inspiration from," Gray said. "We tried to try to bring in a very European look and feel."

Gray and his wife Meghan had a lot of input into the interior design of the property. Pic: GRAYA.

The interior design of the property was also managed in-house through GRAYA, however Gray and his wife Meghan had a lot of input.

"That was a fun process, and it's what we're going to miss the most because we designed it perfectly to suit our needs," said Gray. "Having to move is going to be a killer, but it is what it is."

The couple drew inspiration from their love of Spanish architecture. Pic: GRAYA.

The interiors of the home have been meticulously and thoughtfully designed. Softness and curves abound throughout the house with a warm, neutral colour palette. Ocean views are framed by floor-to-ceiling windows and a sparkling swimming pool is the pièce de résistance.

When asked about his favourite part of Dune, Gray says it is unquestionably the rooftop.

The rooftop entertainment deck is Gray's favourite feature of the home. Pic: GRAYA.

"I think the rooftop was phenomenal," said Gray. "It's great having a spot that looks over the whole of Burleigh where you can enjoy and entertain friends and family."

While living in the house, the couple welcomed their first child into the world. A son named Hayes. Gray believes this milestone has led to more of an emotional reaction to the couple's recent move out of the house.

The property has utilised a warm neutral colour palette. Pic: GRAYA.

"You get a bit more emotionally attached when you have a child there, I think," said Gray. "Whereas we've lived in houses before and haven't been as attached.

"We thoroughly enjoyed our time there."

While sad to leave the home, the couple are excited to pass on the beloved property. Pic: GRAYA.

However, Gray is excited to pass on the beloved property and watch Sullivan bring it to life through his social media content.

"In my line of work, I get a massive pleasure out of seeing somebody else enjoy our homes," said Gray. "I'm excited to see Adam live there and enjoy it.

"It's a very cool house and it will be very hard to replicate."