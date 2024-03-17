Fraudster Melissa Caddick's luxury apartment finally sells

The penthouse of fraudster Melissa Caddick has finally sold.

Originally listed in 2023 with expectations in the $5 millions the property in Sydney's eastern suburbs, which was once home to Caddick's parents, has been offloaded for an undisclosed amount.

The three-bedroom penthouse apartment in Sydney's eastern suburbs originally had an asking price of $5 million. Pic: Supplied

Jones Partners, the receivers enlisted to handle the estate, released a statement from principal Bruce Gleeson after the sale.

"The Edgecliff property in the Melissa Caddick matter has been sold," the statement reads.

"We have informed the creditors for Maliver Pty Ltd (In Liquidation) and Out-of-Pocket-Investors (OOPI) for Melissa Caddick of the sale."

There are views out to the harbour and surrounding suburbs from the large terrace. Pic: Supplied

"Sydney Sothebys assisted in selling the penthouse with settlement expected in April."

The sale was handled by agents Harriet France and Mary Lin who were unable to comment.

The apartment at 1904/180 Ocean St is in the Eastpoint Tower complex and takes in expansive views of Sydney city and harbour. It has three bedrooms, two bathrooms and parking for three cars.

The apartment was once the home of Caddick's parents Ted and Barbara Grimley. Pic: Supplied

The complex includes resort-style facilities including a spa, sauna and pool. Strata levies for the penthouse are a hefty $4098.21 per quarter, according to the listing.

Caddick purchased the property in 2016 for $2.55 million for her parents Barb and Ted Grimley.



They were paid $950,000 from Caddick's estate to move out of the property before liquidators took hold.

Caddick disappeared in November 2020 after her Dover Heights home was raided by ASIC.

The 49-year-old self-proclaimed financial adviser stole $23 million from family and friends via an investment scam.

The coroner ruled that Melissa Caddick was dead in May 2023. Pic: Supplied

Three months after her disappearance, her decomposed foot and sneaker washed up on a south coast beach in NSW. The coroner ruled Caddick was dead in May 2023.

The fraudster's Dover Heights home sold in late-2022 for $9.8 million.



The money from the sale of Caddick's assets, including luxury clothing and jewellery, is being distributed to investors to recoup funds lost through Caddick's Ponzi scheme.