Freddie Mercury's $58m London home on offer for the first time since 1980

Queen frontman Freddie Mercury's London mansion is on the market for the first time since 1980. Picture Knight Frank/supplied

FREDDIE Mercury's London mansion has hit the market for the first time.

The frontman of the iconic rock band Queen passed away almost 33 years ago but left his treasured Kensington home, Garden Lodge, to his former partner and long-time friend, Mary Austin.

Freddie Mercury's Garden Lodge in Kensington, London. Picture Knight Frank

Now, the property is on the hunt for a new owner 44 years after Mercury took ownership of the lavish Neo-Georgian mansion in 1980.

And it doesn't come cheap.



Positioned in the upscale neighbourhood of Kensington, the house is listed with price expectations above £30 million (AUD $58 million) with Knight Frank, according to TopTenRealEstateDeals.com.



"This house has been the most glorious memory box, because it has such love and warmth in every room," Austin said.



"Ever since Freddie and I stepped through the fabled green door, it has been a place of peace, a true artist's house, and now is the time to entrust that sense of peace to the next person."



Freddie Mercury, lead singer of Queen, at a Sydney concert in 1985. Picture supplied

Preserved for more than 30 years by Austin, Garden Lodge served as Mercury's "country house in London" as a sanctuary from his the intensity of life on tour.

However, it was also famously the site of extravagant parties throughout the '80s, including a silly hat themed event for to celebrate his 40th birthday in 1986.

According to reports, the singer made an offer on the spot upon his first visit to inspect the house which was designed in 1907 by architect Ernest Marshall for the artists Cecil Rea and Constance Halford.



The late singer left the house to his former partner and long-time friend, Mary Austin. Picture Knight Frank

Mercury enlisted interior designer Robin Moore Ede to help him to transform the classically designed house into a luxurious and eclectic space.



Garden Lodge's centrepiece is a two-story drawing room, which once housed the grand piano on which Mercury composed Queen's hit, Bohemian Rhapsody.



French doors lead from the Japanese sitting room to the manicured gardens.

The dining room. Picture Knight Frank

Every room of the house is infused with Mercury's vibrant personality, with design choices made personally by the artist, including citrus-toned yellow walls in the intimate dining room, and floor-to-ceiling mirrors in the lavish dressing room that once housed his extensive collection of stage costumes.

A feature in the dining room is geometric cornicing designed by Mercury painted in a mixture of green, pink and gold.

Freddie Mercury pictured in 1975 with his Queen bandmates Roger Taylor, Brian May and John Deacon. Picture supplied

The top floor comprises eight bedrooms, including the master suite.



According to reports, Mercury shared the home with boyfriend Jim Hutton and his personal assistant Peter Freestone, alongside his 10 pet cats.



He lived there until his death on November 24, 1991.



Rod Stewart. Picture supplied

Mercury's mansion is not the only rock'n'roll residence on the market.

British music superstar Rod Stewart is offloading his 13-bedroom home in Los Angeles' North Beverly Park with a reduced price tag.

Rod Stewart's extravagant Beverly Hills mansion. Picture Ryan Lahiff

The Maggie May singer initially placed the Beverly Park manor on the market for US$70 million in early 2023 before he upped the listing price to US$80 million in December.

However, the 79-year-old former Faces frontman has since dropped the asking price sprawling 2648-square metre house to US$74 million (AUD $112 million)



The entry foyer. Picture Ryan Lahiff

Set on three acres, Stewart purchased the vacant lot in 1991 for US$12 million and commissioned the design of a nine-bedroom, 14-bath mansion in the affluent North Beverly Park enclave above the Hollywood Hills.



Boasting a striking yellow exterior and a large fountain at the entry, the massive three-level house spans a whopping 28,500-square-foot of floorspace.



The sitting room. Picture Ryan Lahiff

The first floor has two sitting rooms with intricate moldings, traditionally decorated and filled with Old World treasures.

There is a gourmet kitchen next to the tea room and the den with fireplaces and loggias, a wine room and a dining room that seats 20.

The bar. Picture Ryan Lahiff

A temperature-controlled wine room is positioned near the formal dining room designed to comfortably entertain 20 guests.



The house also has a bar with a large mirror and oil-painted Renaissance nudes.



Oil-painted Renaissance nudes feature on the walls. Picture Ryan Lahiff

French doors that lead to the covered loggia, manicured grounds, a wood-paneled library and wood-inlay floors.

There is a library and a theatre that opens up into a private outdoor seating and lawn area, which includes a cascading waterfall fountain.

The master bedroom's pink ensuite. Picture Ryan Lahiff

A double staircase leads to the private quarters including the master bedroom with dual pink and green bathrooms.



There are extra-large closets to hold the singer's huge shoe collection.

The swimming pool. Picture Ryan Lahiff

Outside has a swimming pool with covered terraces and views of the city and canyon.



Stewart is known as a huge football fan, so the property also boasts the inclusion of a soccer field as well as two full-sized gyms.

The three-acre property also has a soccer field. Picture Ryan Lahiff

There is also a 4180-square-metre four-bedroom, five-bathroom guesthouse and five-car garage.

The home is listed with Tomer Fridman from Compass.