Game breakers, money makers: Inside the property portfolios of Origin stars

Queensland fullback Reece Walsh (pictured) recently bought a lavish estate. Picture: Getty Images

It's all on the line during the State of Origin decider at Suncorp Stadium.

But are the key players also kicking goals off the field with their property portfolios?

We've taken a closer look.

Cherry-Evans' Curl Curl home. Picture: Supplied

Daly Cherry-Evans

The Queensland and Manly skipper has enjoyed a wide-ranging portfolio.



Today Cherry-Evans and his partner Vessa Rockliff own a home at Curl Curl on the northern beaches, which they bought for $3.4 million in 2018.

According to the marketing, the four-bedroom home is "impeccably positioned alongside Curl Curl Beach within the suburb's most sought-after street".



Meanwhile, Cherry-Evans owns a two-bedroom investment apartment in Freshwater, also on the northern beaches, that he bought in 2012 for $500,000.

CoreLogic records show the home was listed for rent at $700 a week in 2023.

Queensland and Manly skipper Daly Cherry-Evans. Picture: Getty Images

In 2022, the halfback snapped up another investment property, paying $580,000 for a two-bedroom apartment at Pendle Hill.



In 2019, the premiership winner sold his Gold Coast property that he bought when he agreed to join the Gold Coast Titans in 2015, only to backflip on the deal to remain a Sea Eagle.

The Mermaid Beach house cost $1.45 million and was sold for $1.65 million.

NSW captain Jake Trbojevic getting ready for Origin action. Picture: Getty Images

Jake Trbojevic

The Blues captain and workhorse Manly forward has been busy tackling the property world.



His siblings, superstar fullback Tom and up-and-coming back rower/centre Ben, have also been getting in on the act.

The one thing all their properties have in common is they are also on Sydney's northern beaches.

Jake, the eldest of the three Trbojevics, kicked off his property portfolio in 2014, paying $680,000 for a two-bedroom Narrabeen apartment on Sydney's northern beaches.

The modern open-plan first-floor apartment with lift access was listed for rent at $740 a week in 2023, according to CoreLogic.

Jake Trbojevic's Narrabeen apartment, purchased in 2020. Picture: CoreLogic

In 2020, he paid $1.555 million for a two-bedroom apartment in the same suburb within The Bathers complex.

Jake and Tom both own houses in the same Warriewood development, which they bought as house and land packages for $964,000 each in 2018.

They were both last listed for rent in 2019 at $1300 per week.

Earlier this year, Ben bought his first property, spending $1.175 million on a two-bedroom apartment at Narrabeen.

It was listed for rent at $750 a week in March.

Reece Walsh's Gold Coast estate was bought for $1.88 million. Picture: Supplied

Reece Walsh

The Broncos and Queensland speedster made headlines when he purchased a lavish home earlier this year.

His Gold Coast estate was bought for $1.88 million.

The flying fullback's digs feature eight bedrooms across three separate residences.



The main house had been renovated and has five bedrooms, two bathrooms and a study.

If guests arrive they could be accommodated in one of two apartments in a second building on the estate.

The professional athlete could also spend time in a gym area, while there is a dedicated outdoor entertaining area surrounding the pool.

Mitchell Moses in action for NSW. Picture: Getty Images

Mitch Moses

The NSW halfback recently splashed out buying a $4 million-plus home in one of Sydney's most prestigious suburbs.

The Eels playmaker and his wife Bri Gardoni bought a Hunters Hill home for $4.05 million in June 2023.

The five-bedroom property features period details including timber floors, fireplace and ornamental ceilings.

There's also an entertaining patio with pitched roof and fans.

In October, the home was listed for rent at $1500 per week.

Moses' Hunters Hill home. Picture: Supplied

Moses has been playing in the property game since 2020.



In that year he put down $1.8 million on a four-bedroom home in Gladesville and rented it out for $1100 a week.



The smart investor secured approval for a duplex development of two four-bedroom homes and then made a healthy profit selling the development ready site for $3.45 million.

He has also bought in Ryde, where he paid $2.8 million in 2021 for a four-bedroom home which he extensively renovated.



It was listed for sale in 2023 with a $3.35 million to $3.45 million price guide but according to records, it has failed to sell.



Bailey Paris Toleafoa and baby Halo, buyers agent Thomas Tamine and Luai after the purchase. Picture: Instagram

Jarome Luai

The NSW star and multi-time Penrith premiership winner bought his first home in early 2023.

The Tigers-bound five-eighth and fiancée Bailey Paris Toleafoa bought the luxury South Penrith five-bedroom, two-storey property for $1.585 million.

The in-demand player has bought the best for his family, with the home featuring a "palatial" main bedroom that features a walk-in wardrobe and high-end ensuite.

The property is also located not far from BlueBet Stadium, the Panthers' home ground. Which is ideal now, but may be an issue following his impending move to the Wests Tigers.