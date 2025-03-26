Help to Buy: A boost or burden for new Aussie buyers?

The newly unveiled 2025 Australian federal budget introduces key housing measures, including an expansion of Labor's Help to Buy scheme aimed at helping first home buyers get onto the property ladder.

Property ownership has been considered out of reach for many Gen Z's and Millenials - until now. Pic Unsplash

With an additional $800 million allocated, this shared equity initiative allows eligible buyers to purchase a home with a smaller deposit and reduced mortgage size.

While designed to improve affordability, mortgage broker Chris Bates, co-founder and CEO of Alcove, warns that it could have unintended consequences.

Will this scheme genuinely help Gen Z and Millennials enter the market?

Chris Bates - Co-Founder and CO of mortgage brokers Alcove. Pic supplied

According to Bates, the scheme has the potential to assist some first-home buyers who might not have been able to purchase independently.

However, he highlights a critical downside: "Depending on the election result in the coming months, if this policy sticks around, it will increase demand by attracting future buyers to today and helping some first-time home buyers who may not have been able to buy a better asset than they could have alone."

"However, any demand-increasing policy usually leads to higher prices in the short and long term, so it only further creates issues down the line with affordability."

The real winners and losers: Will it ease affordability pressures?

With housing supply already constrained, a demand-boosting policy like Help to Buy risks further inflating property prices.

That said, Bates suggests the overall impact may not be highly inflationary in the short term.

"From first glance, it doesn't seem highly inflationary, and overall inflation expectations are looking better, not worse, in the coming months.



"That will likely lead to a higher likelihood that property owners' biggest cost - their mortgage - can be reduced further."

If inflation stabilises and interest rates ease, mortgage holders could benefit from lower repayments.

However, affordability concerns for new buyers may persist due to continued upward pressure on property prices.

Buying a home vs. investing first: What's the smarter strategy?

For young Australians debating whether to buy a home or invest in property first, Bates urges careful consideration.

"While buying an investment rather than a home often feels easier, there are challenges with investing without purchasing a home first."



"You may be able to outrun growth in a principal place of residence if you get it right, but it is often hard after paying all costs, such as buying, selling, and capital gains tax."

He warns that the opportunity cost of not owning a tax-free appreciating home could outweigh potential investment gains.

Mainly, if you get it wrong and buy a poor investment while the home you want grows much more, you now are stuck renting or making even more compromises, which may not be viable long term. Chris Bates - CEO and Co Founder Alcove

The 2025 federal budget offers targeted support for first-home buyers, but its impact on affordability remains uncertain.

While measures like Help to Buy may help some Australians enter the market, they could also drive up property prices, making homeownership even more challenging in the long run.

Bates' advice?



"Buyers should weigh their options carefully, considering both market conditions and long-term financial goals."