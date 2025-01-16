Historical flour mill and landmark restaurant in Southern Tablelands up for grabs

A historical flour mill turned home, within commuting distance of Canberra, has hit the market.



The property, known as Willow Vale Mill, has been restored and once operated as a restaurant and guest house. Pic: Supplied

The property, known as Willow Vale Mill, has been owned by Graham Liney for 50 years.



He bought the then derelict flour mill, which ceased operating in the 1920s, in 1972 for $20,000.



"I had the dream of living in the country and found this falling down flour mill with a few trees on 20 acres close to a village, and it was all I aspired to," Mr Liney said.



The extensive gardens have been planted by the current owner and have now matured. Pic: Supplied

The restoration of the home and surrounding gardens was a hands on experience for Mr Liney from sourcing restoration pieces for the building and planting out the garden.

When he restored the mill and converted it into a home and restaurant he hunted out pieces at a Sydney demolition yard.

"You'd turn up and the guy would say what do you want and I'd say nine beams or column and he'd find it for you," Mr Liney said.



The original flour mil building has been transformed, with the ground floor once used as a restaurant. Pic:Supplied

The garden and grounds were his greatest passion and today the new owner has the opportunity to inherit a mature and thriving garden.

The property was run as a popular restaurant and guesthouse which Mr Liney operated for 35 years, which was popular with both Canberra and Sydney residents including senior public servants and diplomats.

The home is spread over four levels, with the ground floor level housing the original restaurant.



The home features elements from old buildings that were collected from demolishers, who had taken down well known structures. Pic: Supplied

On the upper levels are the bedrooms and original guest house accommodation.



Throughout the home, which is reached via a central staircase, historical detail such as heavy timber beams are on show.

In recent year Mr Liney has relocated to Tuscany in Italy and he said the property, which sits just outside the village of Laggan near Crookwell, is ripe for a new owner.



"It's perfect for someone else now to come along and the building is a clean slate for them to come into and do what they want, they are not inheriting someone else's tastes," Mr Liney said.

The gardens surrounding the building are just as much of a drawcard. Pic: Supplied

The six-bedroom, six bathroom home on 8.1ha has attracted plenty of interest according to selling agent David Medina of Sydney Sotheby's International Realty.

"It has a very European, Tuscan feel and sits in a private valley," said Mr Medina.

He said the grounds, along with the house, were an outstanding feature.



"They are magnificent gardens and over 600 metres of stone walls," he said.

Within the gardens there is also an amphitheater, walking trails, a permanent creek and numerous folly style buildings.

Raised stone garden beds, brick-paved walkways and plenty of mature growth within the garden, creates an eden like atmosphere.

Mr Medina said the properties history and workmanship within the buildings and grounds made it a unique property, with a price guide still to be determined.

"This is a property that is extremely hard to find and replace," he said.

The property is open for inspection and for sale through Expressions of Interest.

