Home win: 150-year old schoolhouse transformation pays off by $725k

The Old Schoolhouse at 41 Gills Lane in Brunkerville has sold for $2.375 million. Picture supplied

A converted former school building in the idyllic NSW Hunter region has brought in a big return after just two years.

The Old Schoolhouse at 41 Gills Lane in Brunkerville sold for $2.375 million three months after hitting the market with Jurds Real Estate agent Cain Beckett.



The original school building dates back to 1870. Picture supplied

The sale price was significant having previously sold just two years earlier in May 2022 for $1.65 million.



"It was a big result," Mr Beckett said.



Recent updates to the property included new verandahs. Picture supplied

"We were looking for $2.5 million, so it was just under but it is one of the highest prices in Brunkerville by a significant margin.

"It was sold to a Sydney family who will relocate to the area."

It is the third highest sale recorded in Brunkerville, which is around 45 minutes from Newcastle.



The property was last sold in May 2022 for $1.65 million. Picture supplied

The most expensive residential property in Brunkerville is a modern three-bedroom, three-bathroom home on almost 16 acres that sold for $2.688 million in November 2021.



Only three properties have sold in excess of $2 million in Brunkerville.

CoreLogic records show sellers Diane and Victor Grine purchased the fully renovated old schoolhouse two years ago after selling their ultra-modern Warners Bay home to purchase the idyllic acreage.

The new kitchen has fluted oak cabinetry, blue shaker doors, a 900mm cooker and an adjoining butler's pantry. Picture supplied

The couple undertook further improvements to the property, including a new kitchen and bathroom, new doors and windows and extending the building with the addition of verandahs.

Set on two acres of park-like grounds, the property includes the three-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom schoolhouse and a modern barn with loft storage and self-contained guest quarters.

A modern barn includes loft storage and self-contained guest quarters. Picture supplied

Prior to its transformation into a luxury country home, the property's beginnings date back to 1870 as Broken Back Public School.

It became Brunkerville Public School in 1893 and continued to operate until its closure in 1962.

The old school began operating as Brunkerville Public School in 1893. Picture supplied

Although it was partially converted into a house, the building was left in a dilapidated state when it sold for $650,000 in 2018.

The buyers undertook a major renovation of the building, including the restoration of original features such as the convict brick fireplace and hardwood timber floors.

The original fireplace is fully restored. Picture supplied

Mr Beckett said the listing drew interest from predominantly Sydney buyers in the market for a country escape.

"Most of the enquiries on the property were Sydney-based and we did have a few Newcastle buyer enquiries, but the majority was coming out of Sydney," he said.

The 150-year-old house is set behind security gates at the end of a winding driveway.

French doors on the entrance. Picture supplied

Features include a wrap-around verandah., antique French doors, three-meter high ceilings and sash windows.



Large windows take in the surrounding view of the acreage and backdrop of the Watagan Mountains.

The property has towering 100-year-old trees. Picture supplied

Outside has an alfresco area surrounded by 100-year-old trees, including one with a tree house, a fire pit area and a chicken coup.

The recent addition of a rustic-style barn provides guest accommodation.

