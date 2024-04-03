Homes in Adelaide and Perth set to become more expensive than Melbourne

Homes in Adelaide and Perth are nearly as expensive as those in Melbourne for the first time in up to 15 years, new data has revealed.

The median dwelling price in Adelaide increased to $734,173 in March. Pic: Supplied

The median dwelling price in Adelaide increased to $734,173 in March (a change of 1.4 per cent) while Perth's median ticked over $700,000 for the first time ever increasing by 1.9 per cent to $703,502, CoreLogic's Home Value Index released on Monday revealed.

With Melbourne's median holding steady for the month at $778,892, it meant the two smaller cities would likely meet and even overtake the Victorian capital in the near future, CoreLogic research director Tim Lawless said.

Adelaide and Perth have been catching up with home prices in Melbourne. Source: CoreLogic

"The trend is looking pretty clear. It won't be long before Adelaide eclipses Melbourne and Perth will likely follow," Mr Lawless said.

Changing circumstances

The last time Adelaide and Melbourne had the same median dwelling price was 15 years ago in April 2009 (about $368,969), CoreLogic data showed.

Perth and Melbourne had the same or very similar median prices 13 years ago in August 2011 of roughly $446,830, and again in January 2015 when they were both around $513,000.

Mr Lawless said the mining boom in Western Australia in the mid-2000s saw Perth's property prices increase rapidly - at one point in 2006 they were 32.1 per cent more than in Melbourne.

"Then Melbourne started to show a stronger rate of growth and overtook Perth by 2015," he said.

Melbourne's property price premium over Perth and Adelaide began to decrease with the onset of COVID restrictions in 2020. Pic: Shutterstock

Melbourne's property price premium over Perth and Adelaide began to decrease with the onset of COVID restrictions in 2020, with people relocating to escape the locked-down city, Mr Lawless said.

Even at that time, the data showed Melbourne prices were still between 40 and 50 per cent more than the smaller cities - now they were only 10.7 per cent more than Perth and 6.1 per cent more than Adelaide.

What's happening

Mr Lawless said the rapid growth of prices in the two smaller cities was in part due to a shortage of housing stock (both) and high immigration (Perth).

"Melbourne has seen a high level of supply - particularly for apartments - which is keeping overall dwelling prices flat."

It's a trend started by Brisbane a few months back. Its median property price overtook Melbourne's in November last year and has continued to see strong growth, while Melbourne has seen declines.

Despite Perth's property price-growth it was still relatively affordable, especially when value to income ratios were considered, Mr Lawless said.

"But the affordability advantage they have is rapidly eroding," he said. "Anyone looking to get into the market there as an investor should certainly have done so by now."

Despite Perth's property price-growth it was still relatively affordable. Pic: Shutterstock

Adelaide, on the other hand, was already unaffordable when incomes were factored in, but its property-price growth was not as strong as Perth's, Mr Lawless said.

Australia's overall median dwelling price increased by 0.6 percent in March, the report showed, to $772,730 with all capital cities recording increases except Melbourne (flat) and Darwin (down by 0.2 per cent).