How much for a one-bed shack in the South Coast spot with the world's whitest sand?

The listing at 57 Cyrus Street, Hyams Beach has a price guide of $1.69 million. Picture: Supplied

A one-bedroom beach shack, located in the NSW South Coast spot boasting the "whitest sand in the world", is on the market.



This follows another recent record-breaking sale price in the popular spot.

The recently listed historic cottage is also a popular Airbnb-style holiday rental.

Read more: Port Kembla wreck sells sight unseen for nearly $100K over reserve

The historic cottage is also a popular Airbnb-style holiday rental. Picture: Supplied

The listing at 57 Cyrus Street, Hyams Beach has a price guide of $1.69 million.



Sitting on 295 square metres, Minke Whalers Cottage is a fully renovated one-bedroom cottage, with DA approval to enhance it further with a plunge pool, separate studio/sleepout, and an enlarged outdoor entertainment area.

Minke Whalers Cottage was reportedly built in 1926. It was built from local hardwood cut on site (and still in place).



The front two rooms are heritage-listed, as the property has local significance within the Shoalhaven Local Environmental Plan.

CoreLogic records show the home previously sold in September 2015 for $700,000.

The selling agent, Craig McIntosh from The Holidays Collection said the current owners had renovated the home to make it feel more contemporary.



He said prospective buyers liked the location, and "views through the gap down to the beach".

"It has that feeling of being right there on the beach," he said.

"Those cottages are all very well-designed to utilise space... And has that appeal that you feel like you're right in the heart of Hyams.

CoreLogic records show the home previously sold in September 2015 for $700,000. Picture: Supplied

"Anybody who wanted to develop the site differently could go for a different DA, and perhaps add one or two bedrooms and utilise the space that way, rather than a pool.

"Some interested buyers are keen on the current (DA) plans that are approved, and others are considering tweaking it somehow."

Featuring water views from the private rear deck and front verandah, Minke currently operates as a successful accomodation business.



Last year, the property's holiday let bookings grossed more than $80,000.

"It's a popular, iconic little property that books very well for couples only," Mr McIntosh said.

The business will be sold as a going concern, including all major furnishings and white goods.



Samantha Armytage's Hyams Beach home is on the market. Picture: Supplied

Sought-after spot

The town also made headlines recently when a property nicknamed the 'INXS House' set a then new price record for the sought-after South Coast spot.

The renovated home, which has had multiple well-known owners including INXS drummer Jon Farriss, exchanged for $5 million.

The waterfront lifestyle property at 21 Cyrus Street, Hyams Beach had multiple price guide reductions, after initially being listed with a guide of $8.5 million to $9 million in early 2022.

However, this suburb price record was smashed in May with the sale of 78 Cyrus Street, Hyams Beach.

Co-selling agent, Mr McIntosh was unable to comment on the sale.

However, CoreLogic records recently confirmed it sold for $6 million.

The five-bedroom home with pool overlooking the popular strip of sand had a $7 million guide.

Meanwhile, television presenter Samantha Armytage's South Coast beach house remains on the market.



The home, also located at Hyams Beach, has an asking price of $3.2 million.



The three-bedroom house boasts views of Jervis Bay, sits on 658 square metres, and has been utilised as a private weekender and holiday rental property, commanding a nightly rate of $1200.



Selling agent Mr McIntosh said the home had received plenty of inquiry and was "certainly catching everyone's eye", but was still awaiting the right buyer.

According to CoreLogic, currently the median sales price of houses in Hyams Beach is $2,050,000.