Inside Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's $68m mansion listed in Beverly Hills

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have listed their palatial Beverly Hills mansion with an asking price of US$68 million. Picture from The Agency/Shutterstock

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are offloading their mansion in Beverly Hills just one year after purchasing the palatial property.



The new owner will require deep pockets, with the star couple listing the freshly renovated 12-bedroom, 24-bathroom home with an asking price of US$68 million (AUD$100.8 million) with Santiago Arana at The Agency.



Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez married in 2022. Picture from onthejlo.com

The lavish three-storey property, Crestview Manor, occupies five acres in a gated community in Los Angeles.



The sprawling 4273 square metre floorplan includes an indoor sports court with an adjacent gym and games room.



The indoor sports area. Picture from The Agency

The listing describes the property as "recently renovated with the highest level of quality within the last four months and nestled in one of Beverly Hills's most exclusive and secure enclaves".



Crestview Manor is perched high, with views of the surrounding mountains, and offers complete privacy tucked behind double gates.



The master suite. Picture from The Agency

Inside features multiple living areas, with fireplaces in the family room, living room and master bedroom.



An enormous dressing room and display cabinet filled with designer shoes in the wardrobe provide a glimpse into the owner's megastar lifestyle.



The kitchen. Picture from The Agency

The kitchen is a chef's dream, with vast bench space, including an L-shaped island, and views to the garden.



A grand dining room with walls and ornate ceilings painted a rich green is complemented by timber hardwood floors.

The dining room. Picture from The Agency

In addition to the main house, the property has a separate guest penthouse, a caretaker house, and a two-bedroom guardhouse.



There is a 12-car garage and, if you're throwing a star-studded party, there is enough parking space to accommodate up to 80 vehicles.



The living room. Picture from The Agency

The indoor sports complex features basketball and pickleball courts, a fully equipped gym, a boxing ring, a sports lounge and a bar.



The grounds feature an infinity-edge pool surrounded by sun loungers and a huge outdoor fire pit in the alfresco area.



The house features a grand staircase. Picture from The Agency

Lopez and Affleck splashed US$61 million on the property one year after marrying in 2022.



The listing follows reports the couple, who were engaged in the early 2000s but broke up and rekindled their relationship 20 years later, are set to split.

Take a look inside J-Lo and Ben Affleck's luxury home. Pictures from The Agency